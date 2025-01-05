Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat Celebrates Its 1st Anniversary_ Media Partners

(MENAFN- Movenpick Hotel Jeddah)

Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat Celebrates Its First Anniversary

Muscat, Oman – 2nd December 2025 – Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat proudly marks its first anniversary, commemorating a year of excellence, hospitality, and cherished memories in the heart of Oman’s vibrant capital. Since its grand opening, the hotel has set new benchmarks in the industry, offering unparalleled guest experiences and making a significant contribution to the local tourism landscape.



Situated in the bustling district of Ghala, the property features a perfect blend of Swiss-inspired service and Omani warmth, welcoming guests from around the globe. Over the past year, Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat has become a preferred destination for both business and leisure travelers, thanks to its exceptional facilities, innovative dining options, and dedication to sustainability.



Reflecting on this milestone, Arshad Mahmood, General Manager of Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Ghala Muscat, shared: “Celebrating our first anniversary is a moment of pride and gratitude for our entire team. Over the past year, we have strived to deliver world-class hospitality, create memorable experiences, and foster a strong sense of community with our guests and partners. As we look to the future, we remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of service and continuing our journey of growth and innovation in Oman’s hospitality sector.”











