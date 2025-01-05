Azerbaijani Actor Azər Baxşəliyev Passes Away Due To Multiple Organ Failure

Azerbaijani Actor Azər Baxşəliyev Passes Away Due To Multiple Organ Failure
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani actor Azər Baxşəliyev has tragically lost his battle
with multiple organ failure, as reported by
Azernews , citing the Azerbaijan Medical
University. Despite the relentless efforts of doctors since last
evening, irreversible processes have occurred in Baxşəliyev's
overall condition.
Azər Baxşəliyev, born on July 3, 1985, was a well-known figure
in Azerbaijani entertainment, particularly recognized for his roles
in the popular TV series "Bozbash Pictures," where he portrayed the
characters Ağsaqqal and Əzəmət. He graduated from the Azerbaijan
International University's Faculty of Regional Studies of Arab
Countries and worked at ATV television channel. Baxşəliyev was also
known for his hobby of collecting Soviet car models.
The actor had been suffering from kidney failure for an extended
period and was in urgent need of a kidney transplant. On January 2,
2025, he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Azerbaijan
Medical University's Teaching Surgery Clinic in a coma. Despite
initial reports of his death, it was later confirmed that his heart
function had been restored, and he was placed on a ventilator.
However, his condition remained critically severe.
Yesterday evening, despite the best efforts of the medical team,
Baxşəliyev's condition deteriorated further, leading to
irreversible damage. As a result, at the request of his parents and
family members, he was taken home.
Azər Baxşəliyev's passing marks a significant loss for the
Azerbaijani entertainment industry. His contributions to television
and film, particularly through his memorable performances in
"Bozbash Pictures," have left an indelible mark on audiences. He is
survived by his wife, Nigar Baxşəliyeva, and their daughter.
As his fans mourn the loss of a beloved actor, his legacy will
continue to live on through his work and the memories he created
for them. The entertainment industry and his admirers will remember
Azər Baxşəliyev for his talent.
MENAFN05012025000195011045ID1109055738
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.