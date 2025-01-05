UN head urges for "critical look at the way forward" in addressing Cyprus issue

(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the importance of taking a "critical look at the way forward" in addressing the long-standing Cyprus issue. He stated that after reviewing the findings of his Personal Envoy, it was crucial to engage in an informal, broader meeting involving both sides of the conflict and the guarantor powers. This, Guterres noted, would help guide the next steps in a more constructive direction.



In his report on his Good Offices mission in Cyprus, Guterres called on all relevant parties to sincerely consider how to ensure that the upcoming discussions, which have sparked hope among Cypriots for a mutually acceptable solution, remain open and productive. He stressed the importance of fostering a spirit of cooperation and openness in the upcoming negotiations to keep the momentum for peace alive.



The report, which covers the period from June 13 to December 11, 2024, also highlighted the conclusion of the term of office for Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Cyprus, in July 2024. Despite Cuellar's efforts, the report noted that no common ground had been reached between the leaders of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the Greek Cypriot Administration on how to move forward with resolving the issue.



Guterres further revealed that on October 15, he hosted an informal dinner in New York with TRNC President Ersin Tatar and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides. During the meeting, the two leaders agreed on some constructive next steps. Guterres encouraged them to bridge the gap in their positions and rebuild trust, which he believes is essential for moving forward toward a lasting settlement in Cyprus.

MENAFN05012025000045015839ID1109055694