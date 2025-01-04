1 Killed, 7 Wounded: Rescue Operation Completed At Site Of Triple Attack In Chernihiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A rescue operation has been completed in Chernihiv at the site of a group missile attack on January 3.

The head of the Chernihiv RMA, Dmytro Bryzhynsky, said this in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

“The rescue operation has been completed. 7 people are wounded, 2 are in hospital, 5 are outpatients. One person died,” Bryzhynsky wrote.

According to him, as a result of the triple missile strike , 28 houses were damaged in the city, and two more were destroyed.

Municipal services and volunteer organizations continue to provide assistance to all victims.

As reported, on January 3, the enemy launched a triple missile attack on a residential area on the outskirts of Chernihiv.

Photo: Telegram / Dmytro Bryzhynsky