The Embassy Of North Macedonia In China Awarded Global Fred Award International Economic Cooperation Award

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Recently, the Embassy of North Macedonia in China has won the Global Fred International Economic Cooperation Award for its outstanding contributions to promoting bilateral economic cooperation. This award highly recognizes the Embassy of North Macedonia in China for its years of active of economic cooperation with China to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.

The Embassy of North Macedonia in China has been committed to strengthening the economic ties between the two countries. Through a variety of specific and effective measures, it has laid a solid foundation for bilateral economic cooperation and created numerous cooperation opportunities. The following are some of its outstanding efforts in promoting bilateral economic cooperation:

Building communication platforms to facilitate enterprise matchmaking. Vigorously organize various economic cooperation forums and seminars, such as the North Macedonia Economic Cooperation and Cultural Exchange Forum held in Beijing on October 26, 2024, providing direct communication and interaction opportunities for enterprises from both countries, enabling them to deeply understand each other's needs, market environments, and investment opportunities. Leverage platforms like international exhibitions to encourage the participation of enterprises from both sides. For example, actively participate in the 14th China International Fair for Investment and Cooperation, helping North Macedonian enterprises showcase their advantages and projects, and enabling Chinese enterprises to better understand the investment and trade opportunities in North Macedonia, especially in fields such as infrastructure, energy development, automotive manufacturing, and education, thus facilitating cooperation between enterprises.

Promoting policy communication and strengthening the construction of cooperation mechanisms. The embassy actively promotes policy communication and coordination between the two governments, facilitating the mutual alignment of policies in trade, investment, taxation, and other aspects, creating a more stable and transparent policy environment for enterprises. Participate in and promote the establishment of bilateral economic cooperation mechanisms, regularly organize meetings such as economic and trade joint committees to discuss and consult on major issues in bilateral economic cooperation, and formulate cooperation plans and goals to ensure the healthy and stable development of bilateral economic cooperation.

Boosting trade exchanges and optimizing the trade structure. Actively publicize North Macedonia's characteristic products and advantageous industries, promote the entry of high-quality North Macedonian products into the Chinese market, and at the same time help Chinese enterprises better understand the market demand in North Macedonia, thereby promoting the export of Chinese products to North Macedonia and achieving a steady growth in bilateral trade volume. In the first half of this year, China continued to be North Macedonia's fourth-largest trading partner and the largest trading partner outside Europe. Emphasize the optimization of the trade structure, encourage and support trade cooperation between the two countries in high-tech products, agricultural products, cultural products, and other fields, enriching the content of bilateral trade and enhancing the quality and efficiency of trade.

Promoting investment cooperation for mutual benefit and win-win results. Provide comprehensive services and support for Chinese enterprises investing in North Macedonia, including providing investment environment information, assisting in handling relevant procedures, and coordinating to solve problems encountered during the investment process, attracting many Chinese enterprises to invest and develop in North Macedonia, injecting new vitality into North Macedonia's economic development. Meanwhile, actively guide North Macedonian enterprises to invest in China and participate in China's economic construction. Through two-way investment cooperation, the optimal allocation of resources between the two countries has been achieved, promoting the upgrading and development of industries on both sides.

Strengthening people-to-people and cultural exchanges to solidify the foundation for cooperation. Aware of the importance of people-to-people and cultural exchanges for economic cooperation, actively promote exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in education, culture, tourism, and other fields. For example, promote the construction and development of the China-North Macedonia Friendship Primary School, which is not only the result of educational cooperation between the two countries but also a symbol of China-North Macedonia friendship, cultivating talents for future cooperation between the two countries and laying a good public opinion foundation. Through activities such as cultural festivals, art exhibitions, and academic exchanges, the mutual understanding and friendship between the people of the two countries have been enhanced, creating a favorable social atmosphere for bilateral economic cooperation.

The Embassy of North Macedonia in China has played an important bridging and linking role in promoting bilateral economic cooperation. Through a series of specific and effective measures, it has achieved win-win economic cooperation between the two countries, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries. Winning the Global Fred International Economic Cooperation Award this time is a full affirmation of its work and will also inspire it to continue to make greater contributions to promoting bilateral economic cooperation between China and North Macedonia in the future.

