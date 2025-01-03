FPSB India Announced \'Psychology In Practice' Course To Equip Finance Professionals With Behavioural Insights

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/ New Delhi, January 3rd, 2025: FPSB India, the Indian subsidiary of Planning Standards Board Ltd. has announced 'Psychology in Practice' course designed to delve in the psychological aspects of client behaviour and further empower the financial planning community in the country. Eligibility for the course includes CFP Professionals or students, as well as professionals from other accounting and finance bodies and MBAs. The course has been launched globally and will be delivered in the mode.



This Continuing Professional Development course explores the pivotal role of psychology and behavioural finance in financial planning. It equips professionals with a deeper understanding of client decision-making and effective communication strategies. By incorporating these insights into their practice, financial planners and professionals can effectively guide clients on their financial journeys, building trust and achieving better results.



Commenting on the launch, Krishan Mishra, CEO of FPSB India, said,“The financial planning profession in India is evolving, and clients today expect more personalized and empathetic advice. The Psychology in Practice course will empower financial planners to deepen client relationships by understanding the psychological factors driving their financial decisions. This is a crucial step in building trust and helping clients achieve their financial goals.”



The Psychology in Practice course, developed by FPSB Ltd., the global standard setting body for financial planning professionals and the owner of CFP® certification, aligns with its global mission to benefit the consumers by establishing, upholding, and promoting worldwide professional standards in financial planning. Offered exclusively in India by FPSB India, it provides an unparalleled opportunity for financial planners and aspiring professionals to stay ahead in their field.



About FPSB India:



FPSB India is the leading financial planning body in India and is dedicated to establishing, upholding, and promoting professional standards in financial planning throughout India.

FPSB India offers the globally recognized CFP® certification, which represents excellence in financial planning through rigorous competency and ethical standards. It is home to over 2,731 CFP professionals in India and part of a global network of organizations representing more than 223,770 CFP professionals worldwide.



FPSB India is the Indian subsidiary of Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB Ltd.), the global standards-setting body for the financial planning profession and owner of the international CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification program.

Company :-The Reppro

User :- Sakshi Singh

Email :...