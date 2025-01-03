Indian Army Issues RFI For 23Mm Anti-Drone Ammunition Under 'Make In India' Initiative

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 3 (KNN) In a significant move to strengthen its defence capabilities, the Indian has issued a Request for Information (RFI) seeking vendors to manufacture 23mm anti-drone ammunition.



This initiative falls under the ambit of the“Make in India” campaign, which aims to bolster domestic defence production and reduce reliance on imports.



The Directorate General of Army Air Defence (AAD-8) is spearheading the project to counter emerging aerial threats, particularly drones, which have become a growing security concern globally.

The RFI outlines the technical specifications, eligibility criteria, and guidelines for vendor selection. Proposals must be submitted under a "single stage-two bid system," with separate technical and commercial bids.



A technical evaluation committee will review these submissions, and vendors will undergo field trials conducted on a“no-cost no commitment” basis.



Vendors who meet the required technical and operational standards will be shortlisted, and the final contract will be awarded to the lowest bidder after extensive negotiations.

A key stipulation for vendors is that the ammunition must have at least 50 per cent indigenous content in materials, components, or software, in line with the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020.



In addition, vendors will need to provide product support, including spare parts and maintenance tools, to ensure the long-term functionality of the ammunition.



A performance-cum-warranty bond worth 5 per cent of the contract value is mandatory, along with compliance with an integrity pact where required.

The deadline for submission is set for February 17, 2025, with all proposals to be sent in sealed envelopes marked“23mm Anti-Drone Ammunition.”

A senior Army official remarked,“This initiative reflects the Army's commitment to addressing modern security challenges, particularly the growing threat posed by drones.”



The move is also a crucial step towards realizing the government's vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat," fostering indigenous innovation in the defence sector.

