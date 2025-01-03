Local Kitchens Partners With Bay Area Institution Koi Palace To Launch Its Award-Winning Dim Sum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Local Kitchens x Koi Palace Sampler

Local Kitchens debuts the exclusive LK x Koi Palace menu, a curated selection of dim sum from the 2024 James Beard Award“Outstanding Restaurant” nominee

- Local Kitchens CEO, Jon GoldsmithSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Local Kitchens, the multi-brand restaurant concept revolutionizing how chefs and culinary brands reach new audiences, is proud to welcome Bay Area institution Koi Palace to its roster of decorated chef partners. Starting January 3, 2025, all 13 Local Kitchens locations will feature a selection of the legendary Cantonese restaurant's most popular dim sum.Menus will vary by location and include both sampler and full menu combinations, inviting guests to experience a variety of Koi Palace's signature offerings. Featured dishes include:- Steamed BBQ Pork Buns: Fluffy bao buns filled with succulent barbecue pork ($8, 3 pieces)- Crispy Shrimp Dumplings: Crispy fried dumplings filled with a blend of shrimp and pork ($10, 5 pieces)- Crispy Vegetarian Spring Rolls: Assorted vegetables wrapped in a golden, crispy shell and served with sweet-and-sour sauce ($7, 3 pieces)- Potstickers: Pan-seared dumplings with savory pork and mixed vegetables ($10, 4 pieces)- Lava Buns: Soft steamed bao buns filled with a sweet salted egg custard ($8, 3 pieces)Founded in 1996 by brothers Willy and Ronny Ng, Koi Palace set out to bring the rich tradition of Cantonese dim sum to the Bay Area. After nearly three decades, the restaurant has become an icon in Northern California's culinary landscape, earning widespread acclaim for its authentic, meticulously crafted dishes. This dedication to quality and flavor continues as Koi Palace brings their fan-favorite dishes to all Local Kitchens locations.“We aim to bring guests a taste of flavors from around the world while providing our culinary partners an accessible avenue for reaching new and expanded audiences,” said Local Kitchens CEO, Jon Goldsmith.“We're honored to welcome a legend like Koi Palace and couldn't imagine a more fitting partner for this mission.”To view the exclusive“Local Kitchens x Koi Palace” menu, visit . Follow the brand on Instagram for the latest news on chef partners, limited-time offers, and upcoming collaborations. Other recent partner additions include the award-winning chef and media personality Alvin Cailan (Eggslut, Amboy, and First We Feast's“The Burger Show”), with an exciting, soon-to-be announced chef partnership coming later this month.About Local Kitchens:Local Kitchens is pioneering a new category of restaurants. One that brings diners a taste of flavors from around the world-all under one roof, through its award-winning, diverse chef partners and their menus. Led by founders Jon Goldsmith and Andrew Munday (who helped build the United States' largest food delivery network as founding employees at DoorDash), Local Kitchens is expanding access to high-quality, chef-driven food via their affordable, convenient, multi-brand restaurant concept. Their vision: create a platform for chefs to share their cultural culinary traditions across regions and help them reach new audiences. Today, one in ten San Francisco Bay Area households have enjoyed a Local Kitchens meal. Follow the Local Kitchens journey on Instagram.

