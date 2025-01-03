Popular Louisville Therapy Practice, Creative Family Counseling, Welcomes Jackie O'brien As New Director

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Family Counseling is a local therapy practice with locations in Louisville, KY and Prospect, KY. Offering 15 services with 21 different specialties , the practice is equipped to serve children, teens, couples, families, and individuals throughout the greater Louisville area. Recently, they have welcomed a change in leadership, and Jackie O'Brien has taken up the mantle as director, owner, and CEO of Creative Family Counseling.MEET JACKIE O'BRIENJackie O'Brien is a Louisville native, having graduated in 2002 from Assumption High School before obtaining her Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations from Eastern Kentucky University. It was here that she began the start of her journey in the hospitality industry. For the past 13 and a half years, she has been with Republic National Distributing Company, most recently serving as the Sales Division Manager. In this position, O'Brien managed a team of individuals that represented icons in the alcohol industry such as Brown-Forman and American Beverage Marketers.This management experience, combined with O'Brien's desire to mentor, empower, and help people achieve the best versions of themselves, led her to Creative Family Counseling. She and her family have personally experienced how family counseling can improve lives and relationships, so when the opportunity for the position of owner and director presented itself, the mission and values of Creative Family Counseling were the perfect fit.“Since its foundation, CFC has helped thousands of children, individuals and families and, more than anything, I want the practice to continue to be that place that allows people to confidently strengthen their connection to themselves and one another,” says O'Brien.“The side of me that loves to help grow and nurture can't wait to broaden the community outreach of CFC; we offer so many unique services that empower families to have a happier home, and I can't wait to continue sharing all the amazing things this practice has to offer.”ABOUT CREATIVE FAMILY COUNSELING:Founded with the mission to make the world a happier place, one household at a time, Creative Family Counseling is an established Louisville-area therapy practice widely recognized for their innovative approaches, compassionate counselors, accessibility, inclusivity, and dedication to helping individuals heal, grow, and reach their goals.The counselors of Creative Family Counseling bring a plethora of knowledge, experience, and professionalism to the table, which allows them to offer a wide range of beneficial services and specialties, which include but are not limited to:-- Play Therapy-- Animal Assisted Therapy-- Art Therapy-- Divorce Counseling-- Perinatal Counseling-- Occupational Therapy-- School Facilitated ServicesThe services offered at Creative Family Counseling are designed to meet individuals where they are at, regardless of age. The method of therapy that works for an adult is not the same for a child, so having options such as Play Therapy and Art Therapy allows children to communicate in a way that works best for them. Offering School Facilitated Services also makes therapy more accessible as it allows children to get therapy right in the school environment if desired.In addition, Creative Family Counseling often hosts workshops and group therapy sessions to help foster community and connection, as well as equip others with helpful knowledge and tools. From Continuing Education for Professionals and Positive Parenting Workshops to Teen Group Therapy, there is always something for everyone.“My hope is that Creative Family Counseling continues to be the leader in our local community for children and families but is also the logical choice in Louisville when they need a resource in a variety of other aspects of mental health,” Jackie O'Brien says about her goals for the therapy practice.“We want to be a source for people wondering where to start, for those looking to incorporate mental health as part of their whole health routine, to help cope with modern day social pressures, and to provide strategies for children and families to be confident in today's changing world by equipping them with tools to not only heal, but thrive.”CONTACTLouisville Location8134 New LaGrange Road, Suite 102Louisville, KY 40222Phone Number: 502-709-0410Hours of Operation: Monday-Saturday 9am-7pmProspect Location12945 West U.S. Hwy 42,Prospect, KY 40059Phone Number: 502-709-0410Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 9am-7pm | Saturday 9am-5pm

