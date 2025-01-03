Elaborate Arrangements For PM Modi’S Visit To Vizag On Jan 8

(MENAFN- IANS) Amravati, Jan 3 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh has been making elaborate arrangements for Prime Narendra Modi's visit to Visakhapatnam on January 8, during which he will launch various development projects.

Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand on Friday reviewed the arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit with the officials of the concerned departments through a from the State Secretariat on Friday.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation for the South Coast Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam.

PM Modi will also virtually lay the foundation for the NTPC Integrated Green Hydrogen Hub in Pudimadaka of Anakapalle district. The NTPC will invest Rs 65,370 crore in this project under three phases, according to an official release by the state government.

The Prime Minister will also virtually launch the Krishnapatnam Industrial Hub. This project, worth Rs 1,518 crore, will be set up on 2,500 acres in the first phase. The project will provide employment opportunities to about 50,000 people.

Similarly, the foundation of Bulk Drug Park, which will be set up in Nakkapalli at a cost of Rs 1,876.66 crore on an area of 2,001.8 acres, will be laid virtually. With an investment of Rs 11,542 crore in this park, 54,000 people will get employment opportunities.

The Prime Minister will reach the port city in the evening and will hold a road show from Sampath Vinayaka Temple to the Andhra University Engineering College grounds, where he will address a public meeting.

The Chief Minister directed the officials of the relevant departments to make fool-proof arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit. Orders have already been issued by the General Administration Department regarding the steps to be taken by the departments concerned.

He instructed the Visakhapatnam District Collector and Police Commissioner, as well as the officials of the concerned departments, to make all necessary arrangements.

He clarified that the minute-to-minute program regarding the Prime Minister's visit is yet to be finalized, and in the meantime, the arrangements to be made in terms of various departments should be taken up on a war footing.

As numerous people and public representatives will come to participate in the road show as part of the Prime Minister's visit, necessary steps should be taken for parking their vehicles.

In view of the Prime Minister's visit in the evening, the Chief Secretary directed the officials of the Electricity and Municipal departments to install appropriate electric lights at the road show, as well as the venue and various parking places.

The Collectors of the respective districts were instructed to make appropriate arrangements to ensure that people from Visakhapatnam and surrounding districts, like Anakapalle, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and other districts, would be transported in buses and other vehicles for the Prime Minister's visit and to return them safely to their destinations.