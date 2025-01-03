Growth Trends In The $1.4 Billion Fishing Rods Industry, 2025-2030: Eco-Friendly & Durable Materials, Smart Fishing Rods, Customization Options & More

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fishing Rods by Fishing Rod Type, Material, Technique, User, Length, Price Range, Application, Power, Action - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Fishing Rods Market grew from USD 998.54 million in 2023 to USD 1.07 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 4.94%, reaching USD 1.39 billion by 2030.



Key growth factors include a rising interest in recreational fishing, propelled by increasing disposable income, the popularity of fishing-related activities, and innovations in rod materials and technologies. There is potential for expansion in emerging markets with abundant water bodies, coupled with growing urban interest in outdoor activities.

However, challenges persist in the form of fluctuating raw material prices, environmental concerns related to overfishing, and economic disruptions affecting consumer spending patterns.

Potential opportunities lie in eco-friendly and durable materials, smart fishing rods equipped with sensors for enhanced fishing experiences, and customization options catering to specific consumer preferences. Furthermore, tapping into e-commerce platforms for wider distribution and engaging in community-building initiatives through social media and events can fortify market presence.

Conversely, strict environmental regulations and sustainability practices, alongside high import tariffs in some regions, pose limitations. Areas ripe for innovation include advanced composite materials for lighter yet sturdier rods, smart technology integration for real-time data, and ergonomic designs aiming for usability and performance optimization.

Understanding these dynamics offers a crucial edge, suggesting that the fishing rods market is characterized by a mix of steady traditional demand amplified by modern technological advancements, requiring businesses to be adaptable and responsive to evolving trends and consumer expectations.

Key Company Profiles

The report delves into recent significant developments in the Fishing Rods Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include 13 Fishing, Abu Garcia, Daiwa Corporation, Eagle Claw, Fenwick, G. Loomis, Iron Claw, KastKing, Lews, Okuma Fishing Tackle Co., Ltd., Penn Fishing, Piscifun, Pure Fishing, Inc., Quantum Fishing, Rapala VMC Corporation, Shimano Inc., St. Croix Rods, TackleDirect, TFO (Temple Fork Outfitters), and Zebco.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Fishing Rods Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Fishing Rod Type



Casting Rods





Baitcasting Rods



Surf Casting Rods



Fly Rods





Freshwater Fly Rods



Saltwater Fly Rods



Spinning Rods





Saltwater Spinning Rods

Ultralight Spinning Rods

Material



Composite



Fiberglass

Graphite

Technique



Casting



Fly Fishing



Spinning

Trolling

User



Beginners



Intermediate

Professional

Length



Long (>9 Feet)



Medium (6-9 Feet)

Short (< 6 Feet)

Price Range



Budget



Mid-Range

Premium

Application



Freshwater



Ice Fishing

Saltwater

Power



Heavy



Light



Medium



Ultra-Heavy

Ultra-Light

Action



Extra Fast



Fast



Moderate Slow



Region



Americas





Argentina





Brazil





Canada





Mexico



United States



Asia-Pacific





Australia





China





India





Indonesia





Japan





Malaysia





Philippines





Singapore





South Korea





Taiwan





Thailand



Vietnam



Europe, Middle East & Africa





Denmark





Egypt





Finland





France





Germany





Israel





Italy





Netherlands





Nigeria





Norway





Poland





Qatar





Russia





Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Spain





Sweden





Switzerland





Turkey





United Arab Emirates United Kingdom

