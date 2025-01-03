Growth Trends In The $1.4 Billion Fishing Rods Industry, 2025-2030: Eco-Friendly & Durable Materials, Smart Fishing Rods, Customization Options & More

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Analyzes the Shares & Revenue Projections, Globally and Regionally, of Casting Rods, Fly Rods, and Spinning Rods by Material, Technique, User, Length, Price Range, Application, Power, and Action
Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fishing Rods market by Fishing Rod Type, Material, Technique, User, Length, Price Range, Application, Power, Action - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Fishing Rods Market grew from USD 998.54 million in 2023 to USD 1.07 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 4.94%, reaching USD 1.39 billion by 2030.
Key growth factors include a rising interest in recreational fishing, propelled by increasing disposable income, the popularity of fishing-related activities, and innovations in rod materials and technologies. There is potential for expansion in emerging markets with abundant water bodies, coupled with growing urban interest in outdoor activities.
However, challenges persist in the form of fluctuating raw material prices, environmental concerns related to overfishing, and economic disruptions affecting consumer spending patterns.
Potential opportunities lie in eco-friendly and durable materials, smart fishing rods equipped with sensors for enhanced fishing experiences, and customization options catering to specific consumer preferences. Furthermore, tapping into e-commerce platforms for wider distribution and engaging in community-building initiatives through social media and events can fortify market presence.
Conversely, strict environmental regulations and sustainability practices, alongside high import tariffs in some regions, pose limitations. Areas ripe for innovation include advanced composite materials for lighter yet sturdier rods, smart technology integration for real-time data, and ergonomic designs aiming for usability and performance optimization.
Understanding these dynamics offers a crucial edge, suggesting that the fishing rods market is characterized by a mix of steady traditional demand amplified by modern technological advancements, requiring businesses to be adaptable and responsive to evolving trends and consumer expectations.
Key Company Profiles
The report delves into recent significant developments in the Fishing Rods Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include 13 Fishing, Abu Garcia, Daiwa Corporation, Eagle Claw, Fenwick, G. Loomis, Iron Claw, KastKing, Lews, Okuma Fishing Tackle Co., Ltd., Penn Fishing, Piscifun, Pure Fishing, Inc., Quantum Fishing, Rapala VMC Corporation, Shimano Inc., St. Croix Rods, TackleDirect, TFO (Temple Fork Outfitters), and Zebco.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Fishing Rods Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Fishing Rod Type
Casting Rods Material
Baitcasting Rods Surf Casting Rods Fly Rods
Freshwater Fly Rods Saltwater Fly Rods Spinning Rods
Saltwater Spinning Rods Ultralight Spinning Rods
Composite Fiberglass Graphite Technique
Casting Fly Fishing Spinning Trolling User
Beginners Intermediate Professional Length
Long (>9 Feet) Medium (6-9 Feet) Short (< 6 Feet) Price Range Application
Freshwater Ice Fishing Saltwater Power
Heavy Light Medium Ultra-Heavy Ultra-Light Action
Extra Fast Fast Moderate Slow
Region
Americas
Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States Asia-Pacific
Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam Europe, Middle East & Africa
Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom
The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas: Market Penetration: A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market. Market Development: The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development. Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players. Product Development & Innovation: Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.
Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions: What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow? Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities? What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market? How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning? What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 184
| Forecast Period
| 2024-2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $1.07 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $1.39 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 4.9%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Fishing Rods Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Increasing government initiatives to promote fishing tourism and fishery resource management Rising disposable income leading to higher expenditure on premium fishing rods Fishing tournaments and sponsorships by major brands raising product visibility and adoption Market Restraints
Regulatory restrictions and environmental concerns affecting fishing rod materials and manufacturing processes Seasonal demand fluctuations impacting production schedules and inventory management in the fishing rods market Market Opportunities
Increasing demand for smart fishing rods integrated with digital technologies for advanced fishing Rising popularity of travel-friendly and portable fishing rods for frequent travelers Growth in female-oriented fishing rods and gear to encourage more women to participate in fishing activities Market Challenges
Supply chain disruptions and increase in raw material costs affecting overall profitability
