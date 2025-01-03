Spraying & Plastering Machine Market Registering A CAGR Of 6.1% From 2021 To 2030 Application: Wet Mix, Dry Mix

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, future estimations, and dynamics of the spraying & plastering machine market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a report published by Allied Research, the global spraying & plastering machine market generated $2.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $4.5 billion by 2030, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Download PDF SampleMarket Drivers and RestraintsSeveral factors are driving the growth of the global spraying & plastering machine market. The rise in government expenditures for infrastructural development, advancements in manufacturing technology, and the lack of skilled labor in developed countries are significant contributors. However, high initial investments and the use of alternative building materials are restraining market growth to some extent. Conversely, the need for reduced construction time and cost-effective products present new opportunities in the coming years.global lockdowns and the temporary closure of the construction, manufacturing, hotel, and tourism industries worldwide. This disruption affected the supply chain, making it difficult to supply raw materials and reducing market demand and sales. Nevertheless, industries are gradually resuming their regular manufacturing and services. This is expected to lead to the re-initiation of spraying & plastering machine companies at their full-scale capacities, helping the market recover by the end of 2021.Market SegmentationThe report offers detailed segmentation of the global spraying & plastering machine market based on equipment type, sales type, construction type, application, end-user, and region.By Equipment TypeBased on equipment type, the spraying segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the plastering segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.By End UserBased on end-user, the non-residential segment held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the residential segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.Purchase InquiryBy RegionBased on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa) is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.Competitive LandscapeLeading players in the global spraying & plastering machine market analyzed in the research include ACME Equipment Pte Ltd, FILAMOS, s. r. o., IMER International SpA, Kappa Building Machines Pvt. Ltd, Normet, Sany Group (Putzmeister), Schwing Stetter Group, Sika AG, Titan Ltd., and Zhengzhou Sincola Machinery Co., Ltd. These companies have adopted various strategies to maintain their market positions and expand their offerings.Key Benefits for StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2020 to 2030, identifying prevailing market opportunities. It offers information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities, along with Porter's five forces analysis to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network. The in-depth analysis of market segmentation assists in determining prevailing market opportunities, while major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players. The report includes the analysis of regional and global market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Request For CustomizationMore Report:Bandsaw Machines MarketCoding And Marking Equipment MarketAutomatic Checkweighers MarketUndercarriage Component MarketWireless Motor Control Systems Market

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.