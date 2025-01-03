News Hub Asia Announces The Inaugural NHA Top 10 Awards

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - OutReach Newswire - 2 January 2025 - Regional news portal, News Hub Asia (NHA), is proud to unveil the inaugural NHA Top 10 Awards, recognising outstanding service providers across Asia. The awards celebrate excellence in a variety of categories, including eateries, and travel, and wellness, sports, arts and design, culture and entertainment, and lifestyle events.The NHA Top 10 Awards are unique in their approach, as winners will be determined through experiential reviews conducted by the editorial team throughout the year. The selection process involves meticulous evaluation of online reviews, consumer recommendations, and self-nominations from service providers. This ensures a fair and comprehensive assessment of the region's most remarkable establishments.'The NHA Top 10 Awards are our way of spotlighting the exceptional talent, creativity, and dedication of service providers who consistently go above and beyond to deliver memorable experiences,' said Ruzanna Muhammad, NHA's Editor-at-Large. 'By leveraging a blend of editorial insight and community feedback, we aim to inspire others to strive for excellence and innovation.'Categories for the awards include:The NHA editorial team invites service providers to submit their nominations to. Experiential reviews will be conducted throughout the year, culminating in the NHA Top 10 Awards Night at the end of the year, where the winners will be celebrated in style. Winners will also be featured prominently onHashtag: #NewsHubAsia

About News Hub Asia

News Hub Asia is a leading regional online news portal delivering timely and insightful content on business, culture, lifestyle, and more. With a dedicated readership spanning Asia, NHA is committed to connecting communities through compelling stories and thought leadership.

News Hub Asia