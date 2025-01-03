The growth during the historic period can be attributed to several factors such as a heightened emphasis on eco-friendly practices, a rise in the number of events, growing interest in diverse cuisines, a trend towards offering seasonal menus, and the expansion of food trucks into non-traditional locations.

The projected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors such as the development of dedicated food truck zones, a growing variety of cuisines, the implementation of loyalty programs, and reduced startup and operational costs. Key trends expected to shape the forecast period include the adoption of hybrid trucks, customizable menus, the use of ghost kitchens, mobile cocktail bars, and innovations in health and wellness-related cuisines.

The rising consumption of fast food is projected to drive growth in the mobile food truck market. Fast food, characterized by quickly prepared, often pre-packaged meals or snacks designed for rapid consumption, is gaining popularity due to its convenience, affordability, and the fast pace of modern life, which favors quick and easy meal options over healthier alternatives. Mobile food trucks contribute to the fast-food sector by providing a flexible and accessible means of serving quick, on-the-go meals in various locations, thus broadening the reach and availability of fast-food options. For example, in June 2023, Aviko, a Netherlands-based food company, reported that the UK fast food sector experienced a 9% growth, rising from $20.57 billion in 2021 to $22.44 billion in 2022. Consequently, the growing consumption of fast food is fueling the expansion of the mobile food truck market.

Key players in the mobile food truck market are focusing on innovative developments, such as hydrogen fuel cell food trucks, to provide zero-emission benefits and promote sustainability. Hydrogen fuel cell food trucks utilize hydrogen gas to generate electricity through an electrochemical reaction, which powers the vehicle's electric motors and kitchen equipment.

For instance, in April 2023, Toyota Australia, an Australian automotive manufacturer, introduced the FCV Express Diner, a hydrogen-powered food truck equipped with a mobile kitchen. This vehicle features induction cooktops, an oven, and other appliances powered by its fuel cell, demonstrating the potential of hydrogen technology for sustainable, zero-emission food service. Designed to adapt to various environments and requirements, the FCV Express Diner also functions as a mobile generator, supplying electricity for external power needs, thereby enhancing its versatility.

In December 2023, Gatik, a US-based self-driving trucking company, formed a partnership with Kroger to launch an autonomous delivery service in Texas. Under this collaboration, Gatik's medium-duty autonomous box trucks will transport goods from Kroger's CFC to retail locations across the Dallas and Fort Worth areas. Kroger, a US-based retail company, is actively engaged in initiatives related to mobile food trucks.

North America was the largest region in the mobile food truck market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the mobile food truck market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the mobile food truck market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Mobile Food Truck Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles



Starbucks Corporation

Airstream Inc.

Mallaghan Engineering, Ltd.

Custom Concessions Inc.

Roaming Hunger LLC

Baskin-Robbins

AA Cater Truck Manufacturing Co Inc

Cruising Kitchens LLC

Bella Manufacturing

Apex Specialty Vehicles

M&R Specialty Trailers & Trucks Inc.

Curbside Kitchen Inc.

Prestige Food Trucks

MSM Catering Trucks Manufacturing Inc.

Venture Food Trucks

Bostonian Body Inc.

San Diego Food Truck Pros

KoJa Kitchen

United Food Truck

Prime Design Food Trucks

California Cart Builder

Stone Press Food Truck

Chameleon Concessions

Schickwheel Venus Motors

Key Attributes:

