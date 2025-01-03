(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rising demand for fresh water is causing demand for wastewater and rising water desalination activities. These are increasing the adaptation rate. However, developing countries' low utilization of these membranes is a major challenge for growth.

The "Nanoporous Membranes Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nanoporous membranes market is valued at US$688.468 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.68% over the forecast period.

Various governments are increasingly seeking stringent regulations regarding wastewater treatment in industries utilizing massive amounts of water. Further, the application of nanoporous membranes has been increasing in the medical field. Furthermore, the leading market players are investing heavily in research and development (R&D) activities to expand the market growth.

In July 2023, The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) was working to develop novel membranes that filter out undesirable residues to analyze methods to decarbonize water and wastewater treatment. Researchers collaborated to improve the energy efficiency of desalination and water reuse technologies. This has been part of the $9 million National Alliance for Water Innovation (NAWI) Pilot Program funded by the U.S. Department of Energy's Industrial Efficiency and Decarbonization Office.

Fuel cell performance can be improved with nanoporous carbon membranes. These membranes have mechanical strength, high chemical and thermal stability, durability, and the ability to withstand high pressure. Porous carbon membranes are relatively supportive of catalysts. They are characterized by high surface area, tuned pore size, designed porosity, multiple length scales, and different compositions. Hence, they are a good catalyst support for fuel cells.

NANOPOROUS MEMBRANES MARKET DRIVERS:

Rising water desalination activities

Nanoporous membranes are used to remove salts and metallic ions from the water. There are inorganic, organic, and inorganic-organic hybrid nanoporous membranes for water filtration. They are classified according to their material composition. Ceramics, graphene, and carbon nanotubes (CNTs) are the most common inorganic membrane materials. The demand for desalination technology is increasing due to the global demand for freshwater. The Nanofilter in textile water offered by Fraunhofer IKTS has a pH value ranging from 3 to 13 and a temperature ranging from 20 degrees to 90 degrees Celsius.

Nanoporous Membrane Market Geographical Outlook

The Asia Pacific region will dominate the nanoporous membrane market during the forecast period.

By geography, the global coating additives market has been segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The major economies like China, Japan, India, and South Korea dominate the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the fastest-growing emerging economies are from this region, such as ASEAN countries.

What do businesses use our reports for?

Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive Intelligence

Reasons for buying this report::



Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub- segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape up future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment. Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:



Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2029

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)



SmartMembranes GmbH

Hydranautics

InRedox

SimPore

Fraunhofer IKTS

Synder Filtration

NX Filtration BV

Hunan Keensen Technology Co.

Applied Membranes Inc.

indoor GmbH

MICRODYN-NADIR GmbH

Osmotech Membranes Pvt Ltd

Synder Filtration Inc. Toray Chemical Korea Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Market Segmentation

1.5. Currency

1.6. Assumptions

1.7. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

1.8. Key benefits for the stakeholders

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Research Process

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Key Findings

3.2. Analyst View

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.1.1. Growing need to treat wastewater

4.1.2. Rising water desalination activities

4.1.3. Growing demand in the medical industry

4.2. Market Restraints

4.2.1. Low adoption in the developing countries

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. NANOPOROUS MEMBRANES MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Organic

5.3. Inorganic

5.4. Hybrid

6. NANOPOROUS MEMBRANES MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Food Processing

6.3. Water Treatment

6.4. Biomedical

6.5. Fuel Cells

6.6. Others

7. NANOPOROUS MEMBRANES MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. Global Overview

7.2. North America

7.2.1. United States

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. South America

7.3.1. Brazil

7.3.2. Argentina

7.3.3. Rest of South America

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. United Kingdom

7.4.2. Germany

7.4.3. France

7.4.4. Italy

7.4.5. Spain

7.4.6. Rest of Europe

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Saudi Arabia

7.5.2. United Arab Emirates

7.5.3. Rest of the Middle East and Africa

7.6. Asia-Pacific

7.6.1. China

7.6.2. India

7.6.3. Japan

7.6.4. South Korea

7.6.5. Taiwan

7.6.6. Thailand

7.6.7. Indonesia

7.6.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Market Share Analysis

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

9. COMPANY PROFILES

