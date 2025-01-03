16Th Qatar International Falcons And Hunting Festival Kicks Off

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The 16th edition of Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival (Marmi 2025) kicked off on Wednesday at Marmi area in Sealine and will continue until February 1, 2025.

Held under the patronage of H E Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, the event is supported by the Social and Contribution Fund (DAAM) and organised by Qatari Society of Algannas (AGQS).

It commenced with Haddad Al-Tahaddi contest in which 23 groups are competing, but the event did see the Farkh Shaheen falcons winning despite the intense competition. The second group contests were scheduled for yesterday.

In his remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Marmi Festival chairman, Miteb Mubarak Al Qahtani, underlined that the falconry legacy will steadfastly continue to garner new generations of children and young people, affirming that the event is annually held to instil falconry in their hearts to be true guardians of this legacy, especially since the record turnout from visitors manifests the community's interest in this deep-rooted popular legacy.

Al Qahtani stressed the importance of this festival on the map of major events that are held in Qatar, along with the successes achieved year after year and the huge turnout from members of the Qatari and Gulf communities.

Marmi Festival vice-chairman, Abdulwaheb bin Omair Al Nuaimi, underscored to QNA the festival's crucial role in maintaining the falconry legacy, with the 16th edition positioning itself as a sterling platform to support falconers and conventional hunting enthusiasts, which is strikingly demonstrated in record turnout by participants.

The festival has become a preferable destination for foreign tourists to learn about falconry legacy, along with citizens and residents who intend to enjoy spectacular atmospheres at Marmi area in Sealine, Al Nuaimi added, confirming that the organising committee offers all kinds of amenities for visitors.

Chairman of the Hadad Al Tahadi Committee, Shawi Al Kaabi, commended the falconers' efforts in the first days of this event, emphasising that the Hadad Al Tahadi competition draws huge crowds of spectators.

In addition, several falconers participating in the event expressed their gratitude to AGQS in supporting them, along with its commitment to consistently holding such events that enhance this unique legacy.

The festival primarily aims to enhance falconry, which is registered in the Unesco's list, especially since Qatar was the first country that made profound efforts to maintain this global heritage at home and abroad.