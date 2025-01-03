YARBO TO SHOWCASE UPGRADES TO ITS INNOVATIVE MODULAR YARD CARE ROBOT AT CES 2025 IN LAS VEGAS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) After

capturing significant

buzz during

its debut at CES

last year, Yarbo is excited to return for its second showcase at the world's largest tech event. Building on the excitement and feedback from 2024,

Yarbo has rededicated itself to refining its products with a focus on enhanced functionality, cutting-edge design, and user-centric upgrades. CES 2025 provides the perfect for

Yarbo to unveil these innovations, underscoring its commitment to delivering best-in-class outdoor solutions.

Yarbo's Core and modules have gone through major upgrades and feature enhancements designed to make the painful outdoor tasks or blowing, cutting and clearing effortless and enjoyable, no matter the season. New upgrades include:



The Lawnmower, Blower, and Smart Assist Module now feature a sleeker and more functional design, reflecting Yarbo's dedication to aesthetics and practicality.

Yarbo introduces an innovative "follow me" mode that uses visual tracking technology to follow you wherever you go, ideal for covering large areas effortlessly.

With the ability to tow loads of up to 3,500 lbs, Yarbo is ideal for heavy-duty tasks such as hauling garden debris, moving equipment, or towing small trailers. It's more than just a tool-it's a powerful outdoor workhorse.

Yarbo's interchangeable antennas (short for summer and long for snowy winters) and easily switchable tracks make it perfectly adaptable for mowing, blowing, and

snow-clearing, with track changes taking just five minutes. The new Yarbo Data Center, powered by Halow technology, delivers a more stable and wide-ranging connection, elevating your connectivity experience.

These advancements help to solidify

Yarbo's position as a leader and innovator in outdoor automation, offering robust solutions for year-round use.

CES attendees can experience Yarbo's innovative outdoor automation solutions in person at CES Unveiled on Sunday, January 5th, at Mandalay Bay (5-8:30 PM), Showstoppers, Bellagio Hotel, Tuesday January 7th, (6-9:30 PM), or visit Yarbo's booth on the CES Show Floor at the Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Booth #51562. To learn more or arrange a product demonstration with Yarbo, please contact our media team.

Don't miss the chance to see how

Yarbo is transforming outdoor chores into smart, effortless experiences. Come see us at

CES 2025 Pepcom, and discover why Yarbo is the ultimate outdoor companion.

For more information on Yarbo, please visit

About

Yarbo

Yarbo is the world's first multi-purpose yard robot, designed to meet over 20 kinds of yard care demands such as snow blowing, lawn mowing, leaf blowing and more. The fully autonomous robot's core features include all-season yard maintenance, a modular design, data connectivity capabilities, wireless charging, smart route planning, app control

and remote control and next-generation smart obstacle avoidance with patented precise positioning and navigation technology. This together provides yard enthusiasts with versatile and easy-to-use options for a stress-free, hands-free yard care experience. Established in 2015, Yarbo's mission is to create value and positively impact people's lives by being the world's leading provider of intelligent outdoor equipment.

For additional media inquiries, please contact:

Kathy Zhang

Media Team | Yarbo

[email protected]

SOURCE Yarbo