Guyana’S Cassava Yield Increases To 30 Tonnes Per Hectare: Coconut Industry Progressing Rapidly

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA, (DPI) – Cassava yields in Guyana have significantly increased from 18 to 30 tonnes per hectare in 2024; of Zulfikar Mustapha, noted – cassava production has doubled since 2019.

Cassava yields

“In 2019 we had 3,226 acres of cassava cultivated. In 2024 that has doubled to 6,000 acres. We have increased both the acreage and the tonnes of cassava,” minister Mustapha stated during his end-of-year press conference at the ministry's Regent Street office.

The is constructing a cassava processing facility in Parika, Region Three, and area that is known for its high cassava yield. The facility will be able to turn 20 tonnes of cassava into flour in just eight hours. The plant will benefit over 200 farmers.

Coconut cultivation

Meanwhile, coconut cultivation has expanded by 7,113 acres, bringing the total acreage under cultivation to approximately 33,000 as of December 2024.

The Hope Coconut Estate has been a key contributor, producing approximately 51,320 coconut seedlings in 2024 alone.

The ministry is working closely with farmers, particularly in the Pomeroon area, to enhance coconut production.

In 2024, Guyana imported 63,000 Brazilian and Philippine high-yielding Green Dwarf coconut varieties and Brazilian hybrid seed nuts.

The rise in coconut cultivation has led to an increase in value-added products, such as coconut fibre and coconut peat, which are instrumental in promoting plant growth and diversifying the sector.

These advancements in cassava and coconut production underscore Guyana's commitment to strengthening its agricultural base, creating economic opportunities for farmers and driving export.

