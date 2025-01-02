Techmediabreaks HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Positions To Capitalize On Future Opportunities

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HUB Security (NASDAQ: HUBC) (“HUB”) , a leader in cybersecurity and advanced data fabric solutions, today provided an update on recent filings and share registrations. According to the announcement, the company filed an update to its registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 31, 2024.“These updates are a key part of our strategy to strengthen HUB's position and support future growth,” said Noah Hershcoviz, CEO of HUB.“By addressing important financial elements, we're positioning the company to capitalize on future opportunities while ensuring transparency with our investors.”

To view the full press release, visit



About HUB Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security (“HUB”) was established in 2017 by veterans of the elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The company specializes in unique cyber security solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. HUB's offerings include encrypted computing technologies that prevent hardware-level intrusions and innovative data theft prevention solutions. Operating in over 30 countries, HUB serves a diverse client base with its cutting-edge cybersecurity appliances and services.

