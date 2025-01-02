Shop Qatar 2025 Kicks-Off With Spectacular Celebrations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Shop Qatar the nation's largest shopping and entertainment festival, commenced on January 1, 2025, with an elegant opening ceremony at Place Vendôme.

Themed“Your Shopping Playground,” the month-long festival promises a vibrant blend of retail, culture, and family-friendly entertainment until February 1, 2025.

The ceremony featured a mesmerising performance by Lebanese Abeer Nehme, accompanied by colourful parades and engaging activities. Guests enjoyed a lively atmosphere, complete with competitions and appearances by prominent influencers, setting a celebratory tone for the festival.

Ahmed Albinali, Director of Festivals & Events at Visit Qatar, said:“This year's edition of Shop Qatar reflects how this festival has become a cherished tradition in Visit Qatar's event calendar.

It offers an exceptional mix of shopping, entertainment, and community engagement, showcasing Qatar as a hub for memorable experiences.”

Building on the success of previous editions, Shop Qatar 2025 promises an action-packed lineup of experiences, with exclusive offers from luxury, high-street, and local retailers.

Every Friday, a weekly raffle draw will reward winners with extraordinary prizes including luxury Exeed cars, cash rewards ranging from QAR 10,000 to QAR 100,000, and the grand prize of a Tesla Cybertruck.

Residents and visitors can also enjoy interactive activity corners including games, roaming parades, and meet-and-greets with beloved Spacetoon characters.

The closing ceremony, scheduled for February 1, 2025, at Doha Festival City, will host the final raffle draw with the announcement of the Tesla Cybertruck winner and other major prizes.

The evening will also feature special performances, surprise guests, and the Mall & Retail Awards, which will recognise excellence in branding, customer experience, and team efforts.

This year's festival will span 20 locations across Qatar, including: Place Vendôme, Doha Festival City, Mall of Qatar, City Center Mall, Landmark Mall, Villaggio, Lagoona Mall, Al Hazm, Hyatt Plaza, Tawar Mall, Al Khor Mall, Msheireb Galleria, Doha Old Port, Lusail Boulevard, Doha Oasis, Gulf Mall, Abu Sidra Mall, The Doha Mall, Ezdan Al Wakra, and The Gate Mall.

Raffle Draws and Prizes Shoppers can participate in raffle draws by spending QAR 200 at any participating venue and redeeming receipts at designated redemption booths. Weekly draws will take place at the following locations:

10 January: Mall of Qatar

17 January: Lusail Boulevard

24 January: Place Vendôme

1 February: Doha Festival City

Prizes Include:

Luxury Cars: Four Exeed cars and a Tesla Cybertruck

Cash Prizes: QAR 10,000, QAR 20,000, QAR 50,000, and QAR 100,000

Vouchers and Giveaways: Distributed during interactive games and contests across the malls

Participating retailers will offer special discounts and promotions, across fashion, electronics, toys, beauty products, and homeware, ensuring a rewarding shopping experience for visitors.

Exclusive activations will bring together renowned local and international brands in curated bazaars featuring traditional products such as perfumes, abayas, and handcrafted accessories.