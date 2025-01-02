Give Post-Natal Mothers Guarantee To Live; Conduct Judicial Inquiry Over Maternal Deaths, Claims K’Taka BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 2 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP on Thursday demanded that the Congress-led in the state provide a guarantee of life to post-natal mothers instead of offering Rs 2,000 to women under the Gruha Laxmi guarantee scheme, there is a need to prioritise their survival, the party said.

Speaking at a press in Bengaluru, Opposition leader in Assembly R. Ashoka has criticised leaders for speaking about women's empowerment while neglecting the critical issue of maternal health.

"Instead of handing out Rs 2,000, it would have been better if they ensured the survival of women. The government must first provide a guarantee for the lives of post-natal mothers," he insisted.

He also called for the resignation of Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and demanded a judicial inquiry into the incidents.

Opposition leader Ashoka expressed outrage over the continued deaths of post-natal mothers in the state, stating that 736 mothers had lost their lives due to negligence.

He termed it as "state-sponsored murder", holding the government directly responsible.

Referring to specific cases, he mentioned a woman in Hubballi who died during childbirth, leading her husband to attempt suicide, and another maternal death in Tiptur town was reported.

The women post-pregnancy are dying after administration of the IV fluid supplied to hospitals.

He criticised senior Congress leaders for not visiting affected families, even when such incidents occurred during Congress conventions.

The government has claimed that everything has been handled appropriately.

However, it has been revealed that the Deputy Secretary has issued a notice regarding the errors made by the Drug Controller in connection with the medicines supplied by a pharmaceutical company.

Despite this, during the Assembly session, Health Minister Gundu Rao claimed that all necessary measures had been taken, said R. Ashoka.

Although the Congress government mentioned conducting a death audit, the report has not yet been released.

Ashoka expressed anger, stating that the government's response in the Assembly was only an attempt to deflect criticism, with no stringent action being taken.

He said that the IV fluids supplied by the state government, not the Central government, were responsible for the deaths.

"The state government is responsible for testing the medicines. These deaths have not been reported in any other state but are occurring only in Karnataka," he said.

He also alleged that the state government has acknowledged that 462 medicines were sub-standard, yet the same medicines were supplied to hospitals, which has led to these tragic incidents.

The BJP has announced a large-scale protest in Kalaburagi on January 4, demanding the resignation of the State Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, he said.

The Opposition leader also alleged that Minister Kharge's name appears in the death note of contractor Sachin Panchal and accused Kharge's close aides of being involved in the incident.

"However, as the son of the Congress President, Priyank Kharge is being protected, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is trembling in fear to act," Ashoka claimed.

He also alleged that there is a spree of suicides in the state, with officials succumbing to government pressure and committing suicide.

"This is a murderous government," he declared.

Ashoka also criticised the Congress government for dismantling BJP's initiatives, including cattle protection schemes, and alleged that the current government is misappropriating resources meant for the welfare of cattle.

"The BJP will continue its fight against these issues. We have consistently pursued logical conclusions to our protests, and this fight for justice for post-natal mothers will not stop," he said.