Verizon Frontline Showcases Advanced Communications Solutions At EDGE25

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Frontline will demonstrate several innovative solutions designed to deliver mission-critical communications capabilities to public safety, government, and military agencies during the 20th annual EDGE (January 5-7), hosted by the Business Executive Forum (GBEF). EDGE25 is an interactive conference that includes executive roundtable discussions and exhibits and is only open only to senior professionals from local, state, and federal government agencies and NATO partner nations.

This year's keynote for the event will be delivered by Bryan Schromsky, director, public sector solutions architect with Verizon Business, Jason Mitchell, associate director of the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team, and Derek Mayer, deputy special agent in charge, Chicago Field Office, U.S. Secret Service. Additionally, the first executive roundtable will be hosted by Lamont Copeland, senior director, solutions architect with Verizon Business, and will focus on“Advanced Technologies, Process, and Emergency Response in Public Safety.”

"The GBEF is proud that Verizon, for the past 14 years, has provided the industry keynote at EDGE, always showcasing the latest in communications technology and capabilities, and how they improve government mission performance,” said Donald W. Upson, Chairman and Founder of GBEF.“Cutting-edge, state-of-the-art, forward-thinking, that's Verizon. We look forward to Verizon's 15th consecutive keynote in January 2025 for this 20-year conference milestone.”

During EDGE25, Verizon Frontline will showcase:



The new Unmanned Aerial Systems trailer

Tactical Awareness Kit (TAK) capabilities The Rapid Response Connectivity Unit (RRCU), a portable, 5G, 4G LTE, and Wi-Fi-enabled asset with satellite backhaul capabilities for data and voice services for up to 120 users.



Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs. For more information, visit our website .

