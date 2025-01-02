Gary Mulligan Transforms Career From Nuclear Chemistry To Food Chemistry With Dickey’S Barbecue Pit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From science to sauce, Mulligan builds a family-focused legacy in New Jersey

Whiting, NJ, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gary Mulligan's remarkable journey from nuclear chemist to successful franchisee showcases the transformative power of vision, dedication, and a commitment to family. After retiring from a 35-year career with Public Service Electric & (PSEG), Mulligan embraced a new challenge: owning and operating Dickey's Barbecue Pit locations in Whiting and Mount Holly , New Jersey. His story is a testament to the seamless blend of technical expertise and community-focused entrepreneurship.

“When I heard that Dickey's was built on a father-son legacy, I knew it was the right fit for me,” Mulligan said.“It aligned perfectly with what I wanted to build for my son.” Inspired by the opportunity to create a legacy, Mulligan began construction on his Whiting location in 2019. Despite delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, he opened in 2021, undeterred by the challenges of launching a restaurant during uncertain times.

Leveraging his background in nuclear chemistry, Mulligan applied the precision and discipline he honed in his previous career to the food service industry.“Just like in chemistry, you follow guidelines and recipes to the letter,” he explained.“Whether it's safety in a nuclear plant or consistency in a barbecue pit, precision matters.” This meticulous attention to detail extends to his operations, ensuring every guest enjoys an exceptional dining experience.

For Mulligan, the journey has always been about more than running a business-it's about building a future for his family. His son, Garrett, is actively involved in the Mount Holly location, working alongside his father to bring authentic Texas barbecue to their community.“This isn't just about running a business; it's about creating something meaningful for my son and leaving a legacy,” Mulligan said.

Mulligan's passion for the Dickey's brand and his community extends far beyond his restaurants. He proudly represented Dickey's at events such as Memorial Day celebrations in New York, where his brisket stood out among multiple competitors.“People couldn't believe that level of barbecue came from a small community in New Jersey,” he shared.

He credits Dickey's corporate team for their unwavering support, which has been instrumental in his success.“Anytime I have a question or issue, I know I can call Jeff Corey, Roland, or Jeff Gruber,” Mulligan said.“They make me feel like part of the family.”

“Gary's ability to translate his meticulous background in nuclear chemistry into a successful barbecue operation is nothing short of extraordinary,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group.“He embodies the resilience and dedication that define our franchisees.”

“Gary's focus on family and community perfectly reflects the values of the Dickey's brand,” added Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.“His commitment to creating an exceptional experience for his guests and his team is truly inspiring.”

Mulligan's journey is a shining example of how hard work, adaptability, and a passion for family can create lasting success. From science to sauce, he is building a legacy that will inspire generations to come.

