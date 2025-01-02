Vortex Companies Acquires Trenchless And UV Equipment Innovator ETECAS UG

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Over the last few years, Vortex has made a concerted effort to build a total UV solutions package to support the market. ETECAS will help to provide unmatched product knowledge and support to our team," said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies. "While Vortex remains committed to partnerships with other UV suppliers, ETECAS helps to strengthen our total solution approach to the market."

Founded in 2011, ETECAS has been a pioneer in trenchless equipment innovation, spearheading numerous advancements in UV curing technology. "Personally, as I reflect on my contributions to the pipeline rehabilitation industry over the last twenty years, I am proud to partner with Vortex, whose resources and expertise can help us to continue driving innovation in the UV market," said Alexander Spies, Founder and CEO of ETECAS. "This journey has been incredibly fulfilling, and I am thrilled to embark on this exciting new chapter as part of Vortex."

"Finding industry innovators such as Alex is a critical part of growing the Vortex UV platform," added Quin Breland, SVP Shared Services at Vortex. "This is very good fit for us, as we will be combining ETECAS's technical expertise and manufacturing capabilities with Vortex's ability to deliver an end-to-end UV CIPP solution to the market."

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Vortex

The Vortex Companies is a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies and provides turnkey services to cost effectively renew municipal, industrial, and commercial infrastructure. Vortex, along with its partners, offers the most diverse portfolio of technology platforms in the industry. This includes manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings, CIPP liner and resins, sewer robot systems and high-speed drain cleaning tools and allows customers the opportunity to select the best fit for their system.

Operating globally across 25 locations, Vortex remains focused on its vision of expanding and providing a broad range of industry leading, cost-effective trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by experienced and trained personnel. For more information, go to .

About ETECAS

ETECAS is a "One-Source-Solution" when it comes to UV technology, offering electronics, software, control technology, visualization and mechanics in the field of trenchless pipe rehabilitation. The core business includes the development, production and distribution of UV curing systems for

trenchless sewer renovation.

For more information, go to .

SOURCE Vortex Companies