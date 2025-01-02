Les Brown Unveils The Motivation Manifesto With Literary And Leadership Insight From Co-Author Dr. Jo Anna Bennerson

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- World-renowned motivational speaker and best-selling author Les Brown is set to release his latest work, The Motivation Manifesto: Principles for Inspired Living with Les Brown, featuring contributions from Dr. Jo Anna Bennerson, CEO of Bella Croix, LLC, and visionary poet known as Jo Anna Bella. Known for her evocative writing, including pieces in Radiant Achievers and her own Pinnacle Goddess Principles - Red Star and Calypso's Longing: A Woman's Odyssey of Love, Dr. Bennerson brings a unique perspective on resilience, creativity, and leadership to the book, making it a profound guide for readers aiming to lead a life of purpose and inspiration.Set to launch this fall, The Motivation Manifesto explores principles for intentional living, highlighting actionable strategies to help readers embrace self-confidence and unlock their full potential. Dr. Bennerson, with her background in both literature and a 30-year career in IT and finance, contributes a distinctive blend of poetic wisdom and industry insight. Her expertise in succession management and her dedication to inspiring future generations underscore the book's focus on sustainable personal growth and impactful leadership.This new release offers readers a blueprint for transformation, resilience, and personal development. With chapters that cover topics like the discipline needed to pursue dreams and the resilience to overcome obstacles, The Motivation Manifesto speaks to those ready to embark on their own journeys of self-discovery. Dr. Bennerson's contributions add a lyrical yet pragmatic voice, reflecting her passion for empowering others through both artistic and strategic avenues.Les Brown's extensive experience in motivating individuals worldwide aligns with the perspectives brought by Dr. Bennerson and other co-authors. Together, they provide insights into building a life driven by passion and purpose. The Motivation Manifesto is poised to inspire readers from all walks of life to harness their inner potential and achieve personal fulfillment.Co-authors include:Joy RowlandMarilen J. CrumpQuatrell WalkerGlenn B. JohnsonEmma AveryRandy J. DormanMarion J. CarberryDr. Linda R. JordonZac SpowartJason BrownGene K. J. KopczykLavonia NelsonDeVante' WhiteDerrick D BillingsleaReaders can look forward to the release of "The Motivation Manifesto: Principles for Inspired Living," available on AmazonTM this fall. Prepare to embark on a journey of self-discovery and transformative growth!Stay connected with Les Brown for the latest updates, motivational content, and exclusive insights:Facebook: Les Brown OfficialX: @LesBrown77Instagram: @thelesbrownFor more information on The Motivation Manifesto and to pre-order your copy, visit The Motivation Manifesto Here.About Les BrownLes Brown is an internationally recognized motivational speaker, author, and former politician. His impactful messages of perseverance and personal empowerment have inspired millions of people across the globe. Known for his dynamic speaking style, Les continues to make a lasting difference through his teachings, helping others unlock their potential and live life with purpose.About Dr. Jo Anna Bella Bennerson, PHDDr. Jo Anna Bennerson is the Chief Executive Officer of Bella Croix, LLC. Dr. Bennerson is also known as Jo Anna Bella, Poet at Heart and has been featured in several best-selling anthologies including "Radiant Achievers: Illuminating Radiance and Influence" where her tribute to boxing Champion Muhammad Ali lays the groundwork for inspiring future generations. Her inspirational, motivational book, Pinnacle Goddess Principles - Red Star is a profound motivational guide addressing resilience, energy, devotion, strategic thinking, transformation, accountability and renewal to see and achieve“C Excellence” - healthy competition, unwavering conviction, lucid clarity, breakthrough courage, sequenced cycles, inspired creativity and enduring compassion. Her book of literature - "Calypso's Longing, A Woman's Odyssey of Love" portrays the various cycles of love that Calypso and Odysseus shared, while illuminating the impact of enduring Homeric legends and timeless goddess principles.A seasoned information technology and finance industry professional of over 30 years, who has authored technical articles, Dr Bennerson remains a touted proponent for succession management and succession planning. She earned a PhD from Capella University in Business Management/Leadership and has also been recognized with an honorary PhD from T.I.U.A.in 2023, for her commitment to community service, and became the recipient of the President's Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Service Award.

