Task order continues QinetiQ US' role in supporting the U.S. Integration Directorate at Program Executive Office (PEO) Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors (IEW&S) for Army interoperability with the Integrated Sensor Architecture.

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QinetiQ US has been awarded a 5-year, $31.5 million task order supporting the U.S. Army Program Executive Office (PEO) Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors (IEW&S). This task order continues the design, development and integration activities for the Integrated Sensor Architecture (ISA) program, which aims to help support data sharing of sensors seamlessly across battlefield networks.

"The relationship between the Army C5ISR Center, PEO IEW&S and QinetiQ US dates back to 2016, collaboratively building distributed sensor data capabilities for the U.S. Army and other organizations to support sensor interoperability," said Jonathan Riksen, executive vice president and general manager, of QinetiQ US' National & Global Security Solutions. "We look forward to helping

PEO IEW&S manage the development, sustainment and procurement of the ISA to enable battlefield sensor systems to collect, disseminate and integrate data for command and control."

QinetiQ US will continue working closely with Army PEOs, other defense organizations, and Allied partners to define the future needs for the ISA. QinetiQ's ISA team will work with multiple stakeholders to define new services in a network – enhancing sensor management, collection management, data reduction, and intelligent processing.

This task order reinforces the company's position as a key partner in advancing the U.S. Army's computing environments and sensor capabilities. By leveraging its expertise in sensor technology and data management,

QinetiQ US is poised to make significant contributions to the future of military sensor operations.

About QinetiQ US

QinetiQ US is a leading defense and national security company providing mission-led, customer-focused engineering and innovative solutions for next-generation ISR, advanced cyber technology, mission operations, and multi-domain autonomous systems to deliver a decisive and actionable information advantage and counter near-peer adversaries. As a provider of secure, technologically advanced services and products to the U.S. Department of Defense, Homeland Security, Intelligence Community, and other national security agencies, QinetiQ US is committed to closely partnering with our customers to enable them to deploy new and enhanced capabilities that protect lives and our nation's vital interests.

QinetiQ US operates as the U.S. arm of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ), a global integrated defense and security company focused on innovation for defense, security, and civil customers around the world. QinetiQ US operates under a Special Security Agreement (SSA) with the U.S. Defense Counterintelligence & Security Agency (DCSA).

