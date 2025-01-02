Modular Data Centers Research Report 2024-2028: Implementation Of Software-Defined Modular Data Centers At The Forefront Of Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Data Centers 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The modular data centers market is forecasted to grow by USD 42.56 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.8%

This study identifies the implementation of software-defined modular data center as one of the prime reasons driving the modular data centers market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by requirement to reduce complexity of traditional data centers, rapid deployment of modular data centers, and growing data economy globally. Also, increased construction of green data centers and integration of modern infrastructure solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the modular data centers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading modular data centers market vendors that include Inc., Cannon Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Datapod, Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp plc, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., GREEN4T SOLUCOES TI LTDA, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IE Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Iron Mountain Inc., Microsoft Corp., Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Holdings Co., and WESCO International Inc.

Also, the modular data centers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Component

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Competitive Analysis

