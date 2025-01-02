IDFC FIRST Bank Launches IDFC FIRST Academy On Eve Of New Year 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) January 2, 2025, Mumbai/New Delhi: IDFC FIRST is proud to announce the launch of IDFC FIRST Academy, a comprehensive literacy initiative available through digital platforms. This Academy reflects the Bank\'s mission to enhance financial literacy, enabling individuals to better manage their financial matters.



Participants can easily access the courses of IDFC FIRST Academy at on the browser of the desktop or the mobile. For IDFC FIRST Bank customers, it is also available on the mobile App.



IDFC FIRST Academy has simplified complex financial subjects in easy-to-understand bite-size modules with easy, expert-designed content for quick and effective learning. It has blogs, videos, and interactive quizzes for diverse learning styles. It also includes Real-world scenario-based activities to enhance practical understanding. Finally, it has Certification programs to recognize learning of the participant.



The program has three levels: Foundation, Intermediate and Advanced. With 35 courses covering 255 topics, IDFC FIRST Academy is meticulously designed to provide a deep understanding of financial topics. Each topic takes just 3-5 minutes to complete, with the full program totalling 36 hours of learning.



The learning program is designed to progressively increase the depth of understanding of financial topics. Thus, users can join any level of the program based on their level of current financial literacy and grow their knowledge on financial matters.



For example, the Savings course covers topics across all levels, such as:



Foundation: \"What is a Savings Account?\" and \"What is Interest?\"

Intermediate: \"The Power of Compounding\" and \"Types of Savings Accounts.\"

Advanced: \"Goal-Based Savings,\" \"KYC,\" and \"How to Manage Emergency Funds.\"



Mr. V. Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC FIRST Bank said, \"IDFC FIRST Academy is a key initiative from IDFC FIRST Bank. We notice in our day to day lives, whether savings or investments, most people don\'t quite know where to begin. For example, they may have heard of Mutual Funds, but don\'t know whether to invest in Debt, or Equity, or Hybrid, or Tax savings Mutual Funds, what these terms mean, and how to begin. This program will make complex concepts easy to understand.\"



Interactive Quizzes & Certificates: After the completion of each course, users will be prompted to take an interactive quiz to test their understanding of the topic. Basis the test results, they will be awarded certificates.





About IDFC FIRST Bank



IDFC FIRST Bank is a new age Universal Bank in India built on the foundations of Ethical Banking, Digital Banking, and Social Good Banking. We are building a world class bank in India.



As part of the Bank\'s ethical banking approach, it applies a \"Near and Dear\" Test to its products, so that the employees of the Bank serve only such products they\'d want for their own loved ones. It believes income earned unethically is not worth earning.



Therefore, the Bank avoids complicated descriptions, calculations, and legalese that customers don\'t understand. It abolished all charges on Savings Accounts including for Debit Cards, IMPS, RTGS, NEFT, Cash Deposit, \"Non-Home branch\" access, Cash withdrawals at ATMs and at branches, 3rd party transaction charges at branches, SMS Alert, Cheque book, Demand Drafts, Pay-order, duplicate statement, and all such services that are usually charged in the market. It follows the principle that it won\'t touch its customers\' bank account for one reason or other. It is the first and only bank in India till date to do so.





