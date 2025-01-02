CHEPLAPHARM Expands Management With Tamás Szóga As VP Commercial

EQS-News: Cheplapharm AG / Key word(s): Personnel

CHEPLAPHARM expands Management with Tamás Szóga as VP Commercial

02.01.2025 / 09:14 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CHEPLAPHARM EXPANDS MANAGEMENT WITH TAMAS SZOGA AS VP COMMERCIAL

Greifswald, January 2, 2025



The globally active CHEPLAPHARM Group, headquartered in Greifswald, is continuing to position itself for the future and is expanding its management team. Tamás Szóga started as Vice President (VP) Commercial on 1 January 2025. The position was newly created. Tamás Szóga comes from Recordati Spa and takes over the Commercial division for the entire CHEPLAPHARM Group.



As VP Commercial, Tamás Szóga is responsible for the strategic planning and management of the Global Sales division of the entire CHEPLAPHARM Group. This includes developing and implementing strategies to optimise the existing sales organisation and ensuring targeted distributor management. Tamás Szóga is also responsible for the management and development of the CHEPLAPHARM affiliates.



'Maximisation of growth through strategic brand development and implementation of innovative commercial strategies will be the main tasks for Tamás Szóga. The newly created position of VP Commercial demonstrates the importance of this function within the company. I am therefore delighted that we have been able to recruit Tamás Szóga, a leader with two decades of expertise in the development of markets and product portfolios in the pharmaceutical industry,' says Edeltraud Lafer, CEO of the CHEPLAPHARM Group.



About Tamás Szóga Tamás Szóga joins from Recordati Spa, where he has been responsible for portfolio development in 30 markets and Managing Director for the international business since the beginning of 2022. Prior to this, he was Director, Strategic Projects at EGIS focusing on global initiatives. He spent the longest part of his career at GlaxoSmithKline for 18 years across various geographies, where he held positions with increasing responsibility in portfolio development, commercial operations, market access and business development. Tamás Szóga started his career at management consultancies such as KPMG and Ernst & Young. Tamás Szóga holds an economist degree with finance and accountancy specification from Budapest Business University.





About CHEPLAPHARM CHEPLAPHARM is a family-owned company with headquarters in Greifswald. For over 20 years, the company has been very successful in taking over well-known and well-established medicines from the research-based pharmaceutical industry and transferring them to an existing global network of partners for production and distribution. In this way, CHEPLAPHARM ensures the continuous supply of these medicines to patients worldwide. In addition to its headquarters in Greifswald, CHEPLAPHARM operates further sites in France, Japan, Russia and Switzerland. The company employs around 780 people worldwide.

Please refer to for additional information.

Press office: CHEPLAPHARM ǀ Ziegelhof 24 ǀ 17489 Greifswald

