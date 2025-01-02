AIR INDIA EXPRESS CONTINUES RAPID EXPANSION: INTRODUCES PHUKET AND DIBRUGARH TO ITS NETWORK

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 31-December-2024, Bengaluru: A week after launching direct flights to Bangkok, Air India Express continues its expansion in Southeast Asia by announcing operations to Phuket, further strengthening its presence in Thailand. The airline will commence direct flights connecting Hyderabad and Phuket starting January 31, 2025, operating three times a week on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. From February 15, the frequency will increase to six times a week, with daily flights except Tuesday. To celebrate the launch, special inaugural fares are available, with Xpress Value fares from ₹11,000 across major booking channels and Xpress Lite fares from ₹10,500 and additional discounts for loyalty members on its website, airindiaexpressand mobile apps.



In addition to expanding internationally, the airline has announced Dibrugarh in Assam as a new station after adding Dimapur in Nagaland to its growing network in November this year. The airline will operate direct flights from Dibrugarh to Guwahati, with the same aircraft continuing to Delhi, providing convenient onward connectivity for travellers from Dibrugarh heading to the national capital.



Bookings for these flights are now open on the airline’s website, airindiaexpress.com, and other major booking platforms.





Hyderabad-Phuket Schedule from 31st January 2025 (All timings are local)

Departure Arrival Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency

Hyderabad Phuket 06:40 11:55 Monday*

Phuket Hyderabad 13:50 15:55

Hyderabad Phuket 12:20 17.35 Wednesday & Friday

Phuket Hyderabad 18.20 20.25

Hyderabad Phuket 16:15 21:30 Thursday*

Phuket Hyderabad 22:30 00:35

Hyderabad Phuket 11:50 17:05 Saturday* & Sunday

Phuket Hyderabad 18:05 20:10

*Starting from 15th Feb

Delhi-Guwahati-Dibrugarh Schedule from 1st February 2025

Delhi Guwahati 09:10 11:40 Daily

Guwahati Dibrugarh 12:15 13:05 Daily

Dibrugarh Guwahati 13:45 15:15 Daily

Guwahati Delhi 15:50 19:00 Daily





Commenting on the new launches, Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, said, “We are delighted to announce Phuket and Dibrugarh as the newest additions to our growing network. Phuket, with its dynamic and vibrant appeal, further strengthens our presence in Southeast Asia, while Dibrugarh, our fifth destination in Northeast India, highlights our commitment to fostering growth in this vital region. This winter marks a significant milestone for Air India Express, as we expanded our network to over 50 destinations. This achievement is powered by our rapidly growing fleet, which now exceeds 90 aircraft and is poised to cross the 100 mark in early 2025. With equal focus on enhancing domestic connectivity from metros to Tier-2 cities and short and medium haul international routes, we remain steadfast in our commitment to enabling meaningful connections and personalised travel experiences with unique Indian warmth.”

Air India Express will also offer convenient one-stop flights to Phuket from 16 cities across its network, including Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Goa, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jeddah, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Pune, Riyadh, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam, via Hyderabad.



With direct flights to Guwahati, Air India Express will provide convenient one-stop connections from Dibrugarh to five major Indian cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, and Kolkata. Renowned as the ‘Tea City of India,’ Dibrugarh is a vital industrial and cultural hub in Upper Assam, thriving on tea, oil, and tourism. This addition reflects Air India Express’s commitment to creating meaningful connections between places, people, and cultures, further enhancing opportunities for trade, tourism, and exploration.



From Delhi: Air India Express connects Delhi with 17 domestic destinations, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Goa, Guwahati, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Lucknow, Mangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar, Surat and four international destinations, Bahrain, Dammam, Muscat and Sharjah with direct flights. Additionally, the airline connects 14 domestic destinations, Agartala, Kozhikode, Chennai, Dimapur, Dibrugarh, Hyderabad, Imphal, Kannur, Kolkata, Patna, Port Blair, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam and 7 international destinations, Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Riyadh with one stop flights.



From Guwahati: Air India Express operates 140 weekly flights connecting directly to 10 domestic destinations: Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dimapur, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, and Kolkata. The airline also provides one-stop connectivity to 20 domestic destinations: Amritsar, Ayodhya, Bhubaneswar, Kozhikode, Goa, Indore, Jammu, Kannur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair), Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam. For international travel, Air India Express offers one-stop connectivity to seven destinations: Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Dubai, Muscat, Sharjah, and Singapore.



From Hyderabad: Air India Express operates 215 weekly flights from Hyderabad, connecting directly to 20 domestic destinations including Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Goa, Guwahati, Gwalior, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Pune, Srinagar, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, Vijayawada and Vishakhapatnam and four international destinations, Dammam, Jeddah, Riyadh and Phuket. Additionally, the airline provides one-stop connectivity to 12 domestic destinations: Agartala, Amritsar, Ayodhya, Delhi, Dimapur, Imphal, Kannur, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Ranchi, and Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair) and 10 international destinations including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Bangkok, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Ras al Khaimah, Sharjah, and Singapore.







