Saudi Venture Capital Invests in a Venture Capital Fund by Global Ventures

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 01 January 2025: Saudi Venture Capital (SVC) has announced its in Global Ventures III, an early-stage venture capital fund managed by Global Ventures. The fund size is in excess of $150 million.



The fund will target investing in tech and tech-enabled sectors across Saudi Arabia, MENA, and Sub-Sahara Africa, focusing primarily on Tech, Agritech, Enterprise SaaS, and emerging technologies, including AI and Deep-tech.



Dr. Nabeel Koshak, CEO and Board Member at SVC said: "Our investment in the venture capital fund by Global Ventures is part of SVC's Investment in Funds Program, in alignment with our strategy to catalyze venture investments by fund managers investing in Saudi-based startups, especially during their early stages."



Noor Sweid, Founder and Managing Partner at Global Ventures, added: “We are proud of our deep and continued partnership with SVC, and the investment underscores our continued deep commitment to enabling and building the Saudi Arabian VC and startup ecosystem. The market opportunity continues to be immense, with emerging technologies across platforms being built by exceptional founders continuing to shine through.”



SVC is an investment company established in 2018. It is a subsidiary of the SME Bank, part of the National Development Fund. SVC aims to stimulate and sustain financing for startups and SMEs from pre-Seed to pre-IPO through investment in funds and direct investment in startups and SMEs.



