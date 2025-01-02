Man shouts supporting Russia in moment of silence for Ukraine dead troops

(MENAFN) An individual was arrested in Chernihiv for saying words of support for the attacker state in a moment of silence for the dead troops. This was stated by the Main Department of the National in Chernihiv area, Ukrinform reads.



“Today at 9:00 in Chernihiv, a traditional moment of silence was held in honor of the fallen defenders by the memorial stele with the participation of local authorities, military, and police officers. At that moment, a man who was passing by on a scooter chanted words of support for the aggressor state and made obscene remarks towards those present,” the post stated.



It is stated that the police quickly knew and seized the man.



The man turned out to be a 41 years old local citizen.



The police outlined the case as justification or refusal of Russia’s armed attack and glorification of its troops. The man will be charged to three years in jail if found guilty in court.



