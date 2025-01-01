PNM Issues All-Source RFP For New Resources In 2029-2032

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

PNM, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TXNM (NYSE: TXNM ),

has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for at least 900 megawatts of new energy resources to come between 2029 and 2032 to serve customers in New Mexico, with at least 500 megawatts needed by 2030.

The all-source RFP is consistent with resource needs identified through PNM's 2023 Integrated Resource Plan, which identifies a range of 900 – 2,900 megawatts of new capacity needed by 2032, depending on the type of resources selected.

PNM has been integrating new resources to its portfolio, growing its capacity from 2,816 megawatts in 2020 to 4,268 megawatts in 2024, to match the growth in system demand and the transition to carbon-free resources. New solar, wind and battery storage capacity has transitioned PNM's portfolio to 72% carbon-free.

During 2024, PNM received approval from the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) to add 410 megawatts of new solar and battery storage resources in 2026 and filed a request with the NMPRC to extend a purchase power agreement and add another 430-450 megawatts of solar and battery storage resources in 2028.

In addition to meeting the anticipated growth in system demand, PNM plans to exit its minority ownership from the coal fired Four Corners Power Plant when its current agreements expire in 2031. The 2029-2032 RFP is anticipated to identify potential replacement resources for this plant along with current natural gas generation capacity.

Any proposed resource replacements or additions are subject to review and approval by the NMPRC through a separate application.

Background:

TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM ), an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, delivers energy to more than 800,000 homes and businesses across Texas and New Mexico through its regulated utilities, TNMP and PNM.