(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A recent Datafolha poll paints a sobering picture of Brazil's economic outlook. The survey, conducted in December 2024, shows that 61% of Brazilians believe the is heading in the wrong direction.



Young adults aged 16-24 express the highest dissatisfaction at 71%. This sentiment decreases with age, reaching 55% among those 60 and older.



Education levels influence perceptions, with college graduates showing 68% disapproval. Income brackets reveal further disparities, as those earning 2-5 minimum wages express 69% dissatisfaction.



Entrepreneurs lead in discontent at 76%, followed by formal employees at 69%. Even Bolsa Família recipients show majority discontent at 53%.







Political affiliations highlight stark contrasts. Liberal Party supporters and Bolsonaro voters from 2022 show overwhelming disapproval at 88% and 84% respectively.



Future expectations remain bleak. 67% anticipate worsening inflation, up from 51% a year ago. Only 33% foresee economic improvement in the coming months.



The survey's timing is crucial, following government fiscal adjustments deemed insufficient by economists and record-high dollar rates.



These findings underscore the challenges facing Brazil's economic policymakers. They must address widespread discontent and restore faith in the country's economic trajectory.



Economic Unease Grips Brazil: Datafolha Survey Reveals Widespread Pessimism

MENAFN01012025007421016031ID1109047239