Economic Unease Grips Brazil: Datafolha Survey Reveals Widespread Pessimism
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A recent Datafolha poll paints a sobering picture of Brazil's economic outlook. The survey, conducted in December 2024, shows that 61% of Brazilians believe the Economy is heading in the wrong direction.
Young adults aged 16-24 express the highest dissatisfaction at 71%. This sentiment decreases with age, reaching 55% among those 60 and older.
Education levels influence perceptions, with college graduates showing 68% disapproval. Income brackets reveal further disparities, as those earning 2-5 minimum wages express 69% dissatisfaction.
Entrepreneurs lead in discontent at 76%, followed by formal employees at 69%. Even Bolsa Família recipients show majority discontent at 53%.
Political affiliations highlight stark contrasts. Liberal Party supporters and Bolsonaro voters from 2022 show overwhelming disapproval at 88% and 84% respectively.
Future expectations remain bleak. 67% anticipate worsening inflation, up from 51% a year ago. Only 33% foresee economic improvement in the coming months.
The survey's timing is crucial, following government fiscal adjustments deemed insufficient by economists and record-high dollar rates.
These findings underscore the challenges facing Brazil's economic policymakers. They must address widespread discontent and restore faith in the country's economic trajectory.
