Ivory Coast’S French Troop Expulsion Marks End Of An Era For The ‘Grande Nation’

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) France's military presence in Africa is crumbling at an unprecedented rate. Ivory Coast, once a staunch ally, has become the latest nation to show French the door. This decision, announced by President Alassane Ouattara on New Year's Eve, marks a seismic shift in Franco-African relations.



Since 2020, France has lost its military foothold in over 70% of African countries where it once held sway. The numbers tell a stark tale: from 5,100 troops across the continent just three years ago, France now maintains a mere 1,850 in Africa, confined to bases in Djibouti and Gabon.



Ivory Coast's decision follows a domino effect of French military expulsions across West Africa. Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad , and Senegal have all recently severed or reduced military ties with their former colonial power. This trend reflects a growing desire for autonomy and a rejection of perceived neocolonial practices.



President Ouattara cited the modernization of Ivory Coast's armed forces as the primary reason for the French withdrawal, set to begin in January 2025. The symbolic handover of the 43rd BIMA marine infantry battalion base in Port-Bouet to Ivorian forces signals the end of decades of French military presence in the country.

This shift carries significant geopolitical implications. As France retreats, other global powers are stepping in to fill the vacuum. Russia, through its Wagner Group mercenaries, has gained a foothold in several Sahel countries. China, Turkey , and Gulf states are also expanding their influence through economic and military partnerships.



For France, this exodus represents more than just a military drawdown. It's a stark reminder of its waning influence in a region it once dominated. As African nations assert their independence and seek new alliances, the geopolitical landscape of the continent is undergoing a profound transformation.



This story matters because it highlights the changing dynamics of global power and the assertion of African sovereignty. It's a wake-up call for Western nations and a sign of Africa's growing role in shaping its own destiny.







