Gosships LLC Selects Solaristech LLC To Deliver Premier Technical Advisory Services

Gosships LLC: Leading the way in maritime sustainability, innovation, and education.

Gosships Series: Empowering professionals with expert-developed training and insights for the maritime and offshore industries.

SolarisTech LLC: Delivering premier technical advisory services and innovative solutions for the maritime and offshore industries.

Expanding expertise, Gosships LLC selects SolarisTech LLC to enhance training, support IMO guidelines, and drive sustainability in maritime industries.

- Thomas BlenkMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gosships LLC, a leading media platform delivering focused reporting on Arctic regions, sustainability, decarbonization, and maritime and offshore news, has selected SolarisTech LLC to expand its technical advisory services. This selection reflects the strategic importance of SolarisTech's expertise and builds on the success of the Gosships Learning Series , a groundbreaking initiative offering expertly developed books and online courses designed to empower industry professionals with foundational and intermediate knowledge in key areas such as sustainability, emerging technologies, and regulatory compliance.Through this collaboration, Gosships LLC and SolarisTech LLC will introduce new educational materials and training programs specifically aligned with the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) recently published interim guidelines on alternative fuels. These guidelines emphasize the need for comprehensive training to prepare seafarers for safe and efficient operations on ships utilizing new technologies and alternative fuels.SolarisTech, under the leadership of President & CEO Thomas Blenk, leverages over 35 years of unparalleled expertise in global maritime and offshore operations. With a distinguished background in executive leadership, regulatory compliance, innovative software solutions, and overseeing new building projects across key regions such as Japan, South Korea, China, the Philippines, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada, Mr. Blenk positions SolarisTech as a trusted authority in driving transformative initiatives. His exceptional ability to foster cross-industry collaboration ensures the seamless integration of technical expertise, operational excellence, and sustainable practices across the maritime sector.The expanded Gosships Learning Series will feature books and courses covering the core elements of the IMO interim guidelines, including general knowledge of alternative fuel properties, operational safety, emergency response measures, and specialized training for handling specific fuels and systems. These resources will ensure that maritime professionals are equipped to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving industry and comply with the highest safety standards.Additionally, the collaboration will focus on green new building reporting initiatives in Asian shipyards, with SolarisTech delivering strategic research and actionable insights. These efforts aim to support stakeholders in making informed, sustainable investment decisions while addressing the increasing global demand for decarbonized operations.By selecting SolarisTech as its technical advisor, Gosships strengthens its position as a trusted source for the latest news, insights, and educational tools in the maritime, offshore, and energy sectors. Together, the two companies are committed to advancing sustainability, innovation, and knowledge-sharing to shape the future of these critical global industries.About Gosships LLCGosships LLC, headquartered in Miami, FL, is a premier media platform delivering up-to-date news and focused reporting on Arctic regions, sustainability, decarbonization, and maritime and offshore developments. Its successful Gosships Learning Series offers foundational and intermediate training through expertly crafted books and online courses, empowering professionals with industry-relevant knowledge and certifications.About SolarisTech LLCSolarisTech LLC, also based in Miami, FL, is a trusted provider of premier technical advisory services specializing in regulatory compliance, operational excellence, and green initiatives for the maritime and offshore industries. Established in 2024, SolarisTech is committed to empowering the next generation of industry leaders through innovative solutions and a focus on sustainability.

