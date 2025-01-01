Moseley Collins Law Ends 2024 With Significant Expansion And Generous Donations To Local Charities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Moseley CollinsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Moseley Collins Law, a leading Los Angeles personal injury law firm, is proud to announce the opening of six new offices across three states – California, Oregon, and Arizona – as well as their significant contributions to local charities in 2024. This expansion marks a major milestone for the firm as they continue to grow and serve clients in need.With the addition of these new offices, Moseley Collins Law now has a total of 9 locations, including their office in Los Angeles at 656 S Los Angeles St #410, Los Angeles, CA 90014. This strategic expansion allows the firm to better serve clients in these regions and provide them with the high-quality legal representation they deserve.In addition to their physical growth, Moseley Collins Law has also made a significant impact in the communities they serve through their charitable donations. In 2024 alone, the firm has donated thousands of dollars to various local charities, including those focused on supporting alternative pregnancy centers. This commitment to giving back is a core value of the firm and reflects their dedication to making a positive impact beyond the courtroom."We are thrilled to have opened six new offices and to have been able to give back to our local communities through our charitable donations," said Moseley Collins, founder of Moseley Collins Law. "Expanding our reach allows us to help even more individuals and families who have been affected by personal injury, and we are grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in their lives."Moseley Collins Law's expansion and charitable contributions demonstrate their continued commitment to providing exceptional legal services and giving back to the communities they serve. The firm looks forward to the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in 2025 and beyond as they continue to grow and make a positive impact in the lives of their clients and the community.The firm has an impressive track record of winning cases involving car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, medical malpractice, birth injury, police misconduct, and other personal injuries.For more information, please contact:Moseley Collins Law656 S Los Angeles St #410Los Angeles, CA 90014(213) 600-7000

