Kuwait Amir Congratulates Sudan On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of the Republic of Sudan, General Abdelfattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan on Wednesday, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day. His Highness the Amir wished Al-Burhan a long healthy life, hoping that Sudan would achieve peace and stability. (end) ag

