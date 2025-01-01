Western Disturbance Set To Bring Fresh Snowfall In Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

KO File Photo By Abid Bhat Srinagar- Cold conditions have tightened their grip on Kashmir, with the valley bracing for fresh spells of snowfall as two back-to-back western disturbances are likely to affect the region starting Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Meteorological Department, a feeble western disturbance is expected to affect Jammu and Kashmir from January 1-2, with light snow at scattered places from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning.

From January 3-6, a moderate western disturbance is expected to bring light to moderate snow to most places in the state, with peak activity from January 4-6. The MeT Office added that there is a possibility of heavy snow at a few places in the higher reaches during the second spell.

Meanwhile, the night temperature dropped at most places in Kashmir as cold conditions tightened their grip on the valley.

Gulmarg, a tourist resort town known for skiing activities in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 8.8 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night's minus 11.5 degrees Celsius, the Met Department said. Gulmarg was the was the coldest recorded place in the valley.

Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, registered a minimum of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius, slightly up from minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, it said.

In Srinagar, the mercury dipped to minus 4.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, down from the previous night's minus 3.5 degrees Celsius, it added.

Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir, logged a minimum temperature of minus 6 degrees Celsius, while Konibal in Pampore town also recorded a low of minus 7.5 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Kupwara in north Kashmir registered minus 0.3 degrees Celsius, while in south Kashmir, Kokernag recorded minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, it said.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' - the harshest period of winter - which began on December 21. During the 40 days of Chillai-Kalan, the chances of snowfall are highest, and the temperature drops considerably.

Chillai-Kalan ends on January 30 next year, but the cold wave continues even after that. Chillai-Kalan is followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).