Deputizing For King, CP, RHC Chief Attends Former PSD Director Funeral

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) – Deputizing for King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Royal Hashemite Court Chief, Yousef Issawi, attended on Tuesday the funeral of Senator and former Director of Public Security Directorate (PSD), retired Lieutenant General Abdul Rahman Al-Adwan.During the funeral proceedings, Issawi conveyed the condolences and sympathies of His Majesty the King and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince to the family of the deceased and the Al-Adwan tribes at large. He reflected on the virtues of the late official and his dedicated service in the various positions he held.The deceased had a distinguished career marked by dedication to serving his nation and the Hashemite leadership. He held various positions, including Commander of the Royal Badia Forces, President of the Police Court, PSD Assistant Director for Operations and Planning, and PSD Director. Furthermore, a royal decree appointed him as a member of the 28th Senate.