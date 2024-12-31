Kuwait, Turkish Fms Discuss Regional, Int'l Developments
Date
12/31/2024 10:02:46 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya discussed on Tuesday bolstering bilateral ties and expanding them across various sectors along with Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.
A Ministry statement said the aforementioned phone call discussion also included latest developments on regional and international fronts. (end)
