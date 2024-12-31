All Roads Lead To Rome: Registration Now Open For The Inaugural Anantara Concorso Roma

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Will Feature the Best in Italian Automotive Design April 24-27, 2025

Rome, Italy, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anantara Concorso Roma , the new collector car exhibition by Anantara Hotels & Resorts , is gearing up for its glamorous debut on April 24 -27, 2025.

This exclusive event, which is sponsored by UBS, will take place in the heart of Rome and is now open for registration. Car enthusiasts are also welcome to join the party without a car and join in the packed weekend program celebrating the best of Italian hospitality, cuisine and craftsmanship.

There is a selection of VIP hospitality packages to choose from, each offering privileged experiences at the event and in the historic Italian capital.

The top-of-the-range Romulus Package for car owners combines a three-night stay at Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome , luxury shuttles and premier access to the full Concorso, including elevated dining experiences amid the sumptuous frescoes and fragrant gardens of Rome's neoclassical masterpiece, Casina Valadier, located in the gardens of the Villa Borghese.

The elegant villa overlooking the Eternal City will be at the heart of the action across the weekend, beginning on Saturday with the hosting of an alfresco Champagne reception, a gourmet lunch with fine wines and afternoon tea surrounded by the timeless charms of this architectural jewel. On Sunday, Casina Valadier's gardens will become a lively social hub of market-style booths offering gourmet bites, fine coffee, artisanal gelato and flutes of bubbles from the Champagne bar, culminating in the awards presentation and the Best in Show showcase.

Among other ticketing options are the Tiberius VIP Package, which includes two nights with breakfast at Anantara Palazzo Naiadi and a VIP weekend experience at Casina Valadier (from $4,880 USD for two), as well as single and multi-day VIP passes, gala dinner tickets and weekend passes starting from $210 USD.

Anantara Concorso Roma is thrilled to partner with Technogym, offering an exclusive health and wellbeing experience for Concorso guests at the Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Hotel. Guests can start the day with a guided anaerobic exercise session on the hotel rooftop, featuring breath work and a stretching routine. Technogym personal trainers will be available in the fitness center to guide workouts, while a dedicated nutritional corner at breakfast will provide healthy, nourishing options. This unique focus on health and wellness sets Anantara Concorso Roma apart from other car concours shows, creating a balanced and enriching experience for all attendees. Other confirmed partners include CARS, Whispering Angel, Lockton, Lamborghini Polo Storico and Schedoni.

Uniquely, the Anantara Concorso Roma will only feature Automobile Italiane, with a view to have a curated line-up of the very best Italian masterpieces ever assembled in one place. It will be a complete story of the Italian sports and racing car, featuring all the legendary marques: Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Pagani and Bugatti-an Italian car by birth. The celebrated two-times Le Mans winning 1963 Ferrari 275 P is one of the first entries to be announced.

The Concorso will feature early pioneering automobiles, pre and post-war cars, racing cars from the golden eras of historic racing, sports and GT cars from the 50's and 60's, and early supercars, right up to modern hypercars. The concours invites owners who have one-off prototypes, rarely, if ever, seen sports racers, significant race cars, icons of La Dolce Vita style-all rare and beautiful collector cars are welcome.

The cars will be grouped by class, and each class judged by a team of marque specialists based on authenticity and elegance. The panel of international judges, assembled by concours grandee and Chief Judge Dott. Adolfo Orsi Jr. includes Honorary Judge Lorenzo Ramaciotti, Massimo Delbò, Francois Melcion, Stefano Pasini, Laura Kukuk, Donald Osborne and Johanne Marshall.

For more information about Anantara Concorso Roma, to book your ticket or hospitality package and for event rules and car registration please visit .

To learn more about the event's hospitality partner Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome, go to .

Anantara Concorso Roma 2025

CONTACT: Jessica Bradford Anantara Hotels & Resorts jessica@2bprinc.com