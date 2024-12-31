PEL 83 Second Campaign – Update 4: Successful Operations At Mopane 2-A & Mopane 3-X Spud Date







With reference to Galp's corporate website (at galp.com) and updates provided therein in addition to a release from Custos (available at we are pleased to announce that the PEL 83 Joint Venture partners have successfully drilled and logged the Mopane-2A well (Well #4) on PEL 83 which was spud on December 2 nd .

Mopane-2A successfully encountered hydrocarbons in two reservoirs – a column of gas-condensate in AVO-3 with a thin net pay in the reservoir sweet spot, and also a column of light oil in a smaller reservoir at AVO-4 .

Both reservoirs showed good quality sands, with good porosities and permeabilities, high pressures and low fluid viscosity characteristics, with minimum CO2 and no H2S concentrations . Also, in line with all previous Mopane wells, no water contacts were found.

Galp and its partners will continue to analyze and integrate all of the newly acquired data to allow a better understanding of the Mopane complex, which will support the continuing assessment of the commerciality of the discoveries.

As part of the ongoing E&A campaign in the wider Mopane area, the drillship is now moving to the Mopane-3X exploration well location (Well #5), targeting two stacked prospects AVO-10 & AVO-13 with an expected spud date around January 1 st , 2025 .

“The ongoing success at Mopane is emblematic of the world class scale and quality of the complex. We look forward to further exploration and appraisal activities anticipated over coming months to further unveil the unmatched quality of our position at the heart of Namibia's Orange Basin,” said Robert Bose, Chief Executive Officer of Sintana.

