Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Mull Over Boosting Military Cooperation
Date
12/31/2024 8:02:43 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RIYADH, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Army's Deputy Chief of Staff, Air Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah discussed on Monday joint military cooperation with Saudi Arabia's Commander of Royal Air Force, Lieutenant General Turki bin Bander Al-Saud.
This occurred during the reception of Major General Pilot Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and accompanying delegation in Riyadh, as relayed by Kuwait army General Staff. (end)
kns
MENAFN31122024000071011013ID1109044842
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.