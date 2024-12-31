Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Mull Over Boosting Military Cooperation

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Army's Deputy Chief of Staff, Air Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad discussed on Monday joint military cooperation with Saudi Arabia's Commander of Royal Air Force, Lieutenant General Turki bin Bander Al-Saud. This occurred during the reception of Major General Pilot Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and accompanying delegation in Riyadh, as relayed by Kuwait General Staff. (end) kns

