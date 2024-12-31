(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proteomic Biomarker Analytics Forecasts by Application, Technology, Product and Place, with Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Where genomics can't find all the answers proteomics is stepping up to the plate.

Who will be the Illumina of Proteomics? Will these new biomarkers redefine definitions? Will Proteomic Assays displace current Genomic Assays? Find out all about it and more in this comprehensive report.

report offers a comprehensive overview of the key players in the diagnostics industry, highlighting their distinct roles and contributions. This section covers a broad spectrum of entities, ranging from academic research labs that spearhead diagnostic innovations to diagnostic test developers and suppliers of essential instrumentation and reagents.

It also includes various types of laboratories, independent clinical labs, public national/regional labs, hospital labs, and physicians' office labs (POLS), each serving unique functions in healthcare diagnostics. Further, the overview emphasizes the critical roles of audit and certification bodies in maintaining standards and ensuring the reliability and compliance of diagnostic practices. This collective examination illustrates the dynamic and interdependent nature of the industry, showcasing the collaboration between different sectors to advance diagnostic technologies and improve patient care.

Proteomic Biomarker Analytics is just finding its feet, but the opportunity is huge. Players are reporting double digit growth. Venture capital is well involved. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. This technology could possibly displace most cancer diagnostic protocols AND save money at the same time. The report forecasts the market size for five years for a number of different market segments.

Make investment decisions and valuations with confidence using the latest data.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What is Proteomic Biomarker Analytics?

2.2 Proteomics and Drug Development

2.3 Market Definition

2.4 Methodology

3 Proteomic Biomarker Analytics - Guide to Technologies

3.1 Methods

3.1.1 Separation techniques and electrophoresis

3.1.2 Mass spectrometry

3.1.3 Chromatography

3.1.4 Blotting

3.1.5 Protein complementation assays and interaction screens

3.1.6 Protein structure prediction

3.1.7 Protein databases

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.2 Academic Research Lab

4.3 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.4 Instrumentation Supplier

4.5 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

4.6 Pathology Supplier

4.7 Independent Clinical Laboratory

4.8 Public National/regional Laboratory

4.9 Hospital Laboratory

4.10 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

4.11 Audit Body

4.12 Certification Body

5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 Drug Development

5.1.2 Companion Dx

5.1.3 Fertile Research

5.1.4 Technology Convergence

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 The Cost Curve

5.2.2 Capacity Constraints

5.2.3 Market Lag

6 Proteomic Analytics Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 Mass Spec Test to Detect Ovarian Cancer

6.3 Proteomic Multiple Sclerosis Test Gaining Traction

6.4 Emory U Protein Panel Could Diagnose Alzheimer's Disease

6.5 Amprion's Parkinson's Disease Dx Shows Strong Performance

6.6 Single-Cell Proteomics Bypasses Bottlenecks

6.7 SomaLogic Seeks 'Strategic Alternatives' for Dx Business

6.8 Alzheimer's Dx Study to Add Genomic, Proteomic Profiling

6.9 NanoDx Prepares for POC Platform Commercialization

6.10 DeepMind AI Predicts 3D Structure of Every Protein

6.11 Quanterix Slashing Workforce by 25 Percent

6.12 Study Shows Potential of NanoMosaic's Platform for Biomarker Development

6.13 Exact Sciences Bolsters Plasma Proteomics Tech With $15M Purchase of OmicEra

6.14 PrognomiQ Exploring Multiomic Markers for Variety of Cancer Dx Applications

6.15 Octave Bioscience Building Evidence Base for Multiple Sclerosis Test

6.16 Proteomics Goes Public

7 Profiles of Key Proteomic Biomarker Analytic Companies

7.1 Abbott Laboratories

7.2 Abcam

7.3 Agilent

7.4 Amprion

7.5 ATUM

7.6 BasePair Biotechnologies

7.7 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

7.8 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.9 Biomatik

7.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

7.11 Bio-Techne

7.12 Bruker

7.13 C2N Diagnostics

7.14 Cepheid (Danaher)

7.15 Diadem Diagnostics

7.16 Eve Technologies

7.17 Fujirebio

7.18 Hybrigenics Services

7.19 MRM Proteomics Inc.

7.20 NanoDx

7.21 Nautilus Biotechnology

7.22 Nicoya

7.23 Nuclera

7.24 Olink

7.25 Qiagen

7.26 Quanterix

7.27 Roche Diagnostics

7.28 Second Genome

7.29 Siemens Healthineers

7.30 Sphingotec

7.31 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.32 Unchained Labs

8 Global Proteomic Analytics Markets

8.1 Protein Analytics - Global Market Overview by Country

8.2 Global Market by Application - Overview

8.3 Global Market by Technology - Overview

8.4 Global Market by Product - Overview

8.5 Global Market by Place - Overview

9 Global Protein Analytics Markets - By Application

9.1 Protein Analytics Drug Discovery

9.2 Protein Analytics Research Application

9.3 Protein Analytics Clinical Dx

9.4 Protein Analytics Other Applications

10 Global Protein Analytics Markets - By Technology

10.1 Protein Analytics Mass Spectrometry

10.2 Protein Analytics ELISA/Beads

10.3 Protein Analytics Hybrid Multiplex

10.4 Protein Analytics Other Technology

11 Global Protein Analytics Markets - By Product

11.1 Protein Analytics Instruments

11.2 Protein Analytics Kits & Reagents

11.3 Protein Analytics Services

12 Global Protein Analytics Markets - By Place

12.1 Protein Analytics Academic

12.2 Protein Analytics Pharma/Biotech

12.3 Protein Analytics Clinical

12.4 Protein Analytics Other Place

13 Appendices

13.1 Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule

13.2 The Most Used IVD Assays

13.3 The Highest Grossing Assays

13.4 The Changing IVD Menu

13.4.1 Approved IVD Test Menu History

13.5 The Changing Picture on Reimbursement

