Access Fixtures Announces The Best LED Wall Packs For 2025

APTO - Best Customizable and Durable LED Wall Pack for 2025

WALP - Best LED Wall Pack for 2025 for Small Spaces and Entryways

ZIKO - Best Forward Throw LED Wall Pack for 2025

CUTO - Best LED Wall Pack for 2025 - Full Cutoff with Selectable Wattage and Selectable Kelvin

WULI - Best Solar-Powered LED Wall Pack for 2025

Discover the top LED wall packs for 2025, expertly crafted for exceptional performance in every category. Explore this year's standout selections.

- Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial, industrial, and sports LED lighting, announces their 2025 Best LED Wall Pack Lights collection, offering unmatched durability, performance, and versatility for a wide range of outdoor lighting applications.

The APTO LED Wall Pack delivers EXTREME-LIFE longevity with an L70 rating of 200,000 hours and a full cutoff design for dark sky compliance. Built to withstand impacts and harsh conditions, APTO features customizable housing colors, Kelvin options (3000K, 4000K, 5000K), and advanced controls such as occupancy/daylight sensors and photocells.

The WALP Mini Wall Pack is perfect for small spaces and entryways, manufactured with selectable wattage (WALP 8/12/15w or WALP 15/20/30w) and selectable Kelvin. Its built-in dusk-to-dawn photocell optimizes energy savings, while its L70 rating of 60,000 hours, die-cast aluminum housing, and IP65-rated weatherproof design ensure durability in any outdoor environment.

The ZIKO LED Wall Pack provides forward-throw illumination, matching the output of 150/200w metal halide fixtures. Featuring selectable wattage and Kelvin options, a built-in photocell, and a durable die-cast aluminum build, ZIKO is ideal for pathways and building perimeters.

The CUTO LED Wall Pack is designed to be full cutoff with various selectable wattage configurations and selectable Kelvin options (3000K/4000K/5000K). Designed and manufactured for dark sky compliance, CUTO ensures energy-efficient, downward illumination for industrial and commercial spaces.

The HAMO LED Wall Pack blends architectural style with robust performance. Its up, down, or up/down light modes, selectable wattage, and Kelvin flexibility make it perfect for facades. Rated L70 at 130,000 hours, HAMO ensures long-lasting reliability in demanding environments.

The CUDL LED Wall Pack is designed for large-scale commercial and industrial applications. Featuring a full cutoff design, type 4 optics, and an EXTREME-LIFE rating of L70 at 646,000 hours, CUDL excels in reliability and energy efficiency for high walls and expansive areas.

The WULI Solar LED Wall Pack offers sustainable, off-grid illumination with its mono-crystalline solar panel and LiFePO4 battery. Its durable, IP66-rated design and rotatable mounting make it ideal for egress lighting, security, and wall-washing applications.

“These LED wall packs offer tailored solutions for every outdoor lighting challenge, delivering energy efficiency, reliability, and compliance with modern lighting regulations. Hence, they all stand out as a premier choice for 2025,” said Access Fixtures' CEO, Steven Rothschild.

This lineup includes features like selectable wattages, Kelvin temperatures, built-in photocells, and solar options, ensuring efficient and customizable lighting solutions for commercial, industrial, and architectural applications.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance lighting solutions, committed to delivering innovative products that redefine industry standards. Focusing on sustainability, quality, and versatility, Access Fixtures manufactures various lighting fixtures designed to meet diverse needs across various applications.

Best LED Wall Packs for 2025

