Kuwait Vs Bahrain In Khaleeji Zain 26 Semifinals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- Backed by mass fans, Kuwait is going to confront Bahrain at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Statidum on Tuesday evening in the semifinals of Kuwait-hosted Arabian Gulf Cup, known as Khaleeji Zain 26.

During the confrontation due to at 8:45 pm local time, Kuwait's national football team or the Blues, who did a great job in the group round, is determined to keep doing well in order to advance to the final of the Gulf championship.

Kuwait's coach Juan Pizzi told a news on Monday that his squad is ready and resolved to win this critical confrontation, vowing that the team would seek hard to qualify for the final.

For his part, Bahrain's Croatian coach Dragan Talajic told the news conference that the game would be so hard that both teams have the same chance to advance to the final. (pickup previous) fsa

