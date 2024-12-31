Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 prisoners of war with help from UAE

(MENAFN) The Russian Defense said Monday that 300 prisoners of war have been exchanged between Russia and Ukraine.



According to a statement, Kyiv has returned 150 Russian personnel, all of them are receiving medical and psychological support in Belarus, a neighbor.



All of the personnel that Ukraine has transferred will be sent to Russia for medical care and rehabilitation, the statement added.



The statement added that the exchange was negotiated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and that 150 Ukrainian servicemen were returned in exchange.



189 Ukrainians, including two civilians, returned after a prisoner swap, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in a later statement on X.



"We continue working to free every single person from Russian captivity. This is our goal, and we will not forget anyone. I thank the team that is doing everything to bring our people home. I also thank all our partners, including the UAE, who are helping us with this," he stated.





