Leyla Aliyeva And Arzu Aliyeva Visit DOST Center For Inclusive Development And Creativity

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation,
and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku media Center, visited the DOST
Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity.
Azernews reports that Sahil Babayev, Minister
of labor and Social Protection of the Population, provided
information about the center's activities.
The center, established under the initiative of First
Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, focuses on the creative potential,
rehabilitation, and social integration of persons with
disabilities, members of martyr families, and other vulnerable
groups.
Opened three years ago, the DOST Center is the first and largest
inclusive creativity and development space in the South Caucasus.
Over the past period, more than 600 individuals have received
services, including social-psychological support, and over 100
events have been held. Currently, 156 beneficiaries are
participating in various training programs. The center also
operates a branch,“DOST House,” in Ismayilli.
The beneficiaries' handicrafts have been displayed at several
international exhibitions, including the "Art Pavilion" in the
Green Zone at COP29.
During their visit, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva viewed
handicrafts made by children from vulnerable groups involved in
culinary training. The children presented sweets they had made on
the theme of "New Year."
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva also reviewed the training
process and creative works in studios such as sound recording,
floristry, artistic carving, carpet weaving, ceramics, and visual
arts. Additionally, they watched a performance by the capoeira
trainer and beneficiaries.
Beneficiaries and "Inclusive DOST" volunteers showcased clothing
samples created in the center's studios.
A concert program, dedicated to December 31- World Azerbaijanis
Solidarity Day and the New Year holiday-was presented, featuring
performances by trainers and beneficiaries, accompanied by the
Center's Inclusive Camera Orchestra and Inclusive Ensemble.
MENAFN31122024000195011045ID1109044144
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.