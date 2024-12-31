AI Wellness Launches Groundbreaking 2025 Initiatives To Celebrate Visionaries, Innovators, And Clinics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Mission 2025: Leading and Wellness into the Future

At the core of AI Wellness's 2025 vision is Mission 2025 , an ambitious initiative to make, create, and curate the best health and wellness brands, educators, clinics, and technologies. Culminating at Mr. Olympia 2025, this movement will spotlight the largest experiential health and wellness pavilion ever seen, bringing innovation, education, and holistic well-being to the global stage.

Angels of Alignment: Recognizing Leaders and Game-Changers

Mission 2025 introduces the Angels of Alignment , a distinguished group of pioneers and changemakers:



Top 111 Forward Thinkers

– Visionaries pushing the boundaries of wellness innovation.

Top 111 Innovators

– The brightest minds behind transformative health technologies.

Top 111 Clinics

– Clinics delivering exceptional, cutting-edge care worldwide. Top 11 Genius Ideas

– Breakthrough concepts redefining the future of health.

These honorees will be celebrated for their groundbreaking contributions and their role in aligning people with wellness, education, and empowerment. Together, they embody the mission's goal to educate, promote health, and inspire well-being globally.

Call for Nominations

Nominations are open until January 8, 2025 , in the following categories:



Top 111 Forward Thinkers of 2025

– Recognizing individuals leading breakthroughs in wellness.

Top 111 Innovations of 2025

– Highlighting transformative health technologies and solutions. Top 111 Clinics of 2025

– Showcasing clinics delivering exceptional care and innovation.

Submit your nominations here :



The Mission 2025: Angels of Alignment list will be announced on January 11, 2025 , following CES Week.

Interactive Magazine Series and Exclusive Showcases

The HermesLongevity Interactive Magazine Series will debut at Desert Moon Wellness from January 6 to January 10, 2025 . Visitors can also experience the Ask My Avatar Challenge at the VIP Suite at the Venetian, in partnership with FRENZ Brainband by Earable Neuroscience , a CES 2025 honoree.

The magazine will feature a special interview with Dr. Gideon Kwok , offering a deep dive into his groundbreaking products and what sets them apart.

AI Wellness is also proud to spotlight 12 innovations from the Incheon-IFEZ Innovation Honorees , featured in the series:



Viva Innovation – vivainnovation

Uniiuni – uniuni

The_NExT – thenextai

Nuvilab – nuvilab

emCT – emCT

10kM – 10km-ai

Gbrain – gbrain

Verses – verses

ZIPSHOWKOREA – zipshowkorea

Wow Future Tech – wowfuture-tech

Infofriends – infofriends Lolo – lolo

AI Wellness at

CES 2025

During CES Week, AI Wellness will officially launch Mission 2025: The Angels of Alignment , featuring:



Interactive Digital Screens

– Fully customized electronic brochures designed to maximize brand visibility.

Ask My Avatar Challenge – An interactive way to engage attendees and simplify presentations.

Live Demonstrations

– Revolutionary Smart Ring and Smart Suit technologies for health monitoring. Wellness Raffles – Daily giveaways connecting attendees with innovative solutions.

Being SMART in 2025

AI Wellness is launching its SMART 2025 Initiative , focusing on Strategic , Measurable , Actionable , Realistic , and Transformative goals to improve global health and wellness.

Learn more about Being SMART in 2025 :



Top 111 Awards Gala

The Top 111 Awards Gala will take place on October 9, 2025 , at a landmark Las Vegas venue. The event will honor innovators, leaders, and changemakers.

As part of Mr. Olympia Weekend (October 9-11, 2025) , AI Wellness will host the largest experiential health and wellness pavilion, bringing Mission 2025's vision to life.

How to Get Involved

– Submit nominations at– Help Build Our Mission During CES Week.– October 9, 2025.

For more information, visit

.

